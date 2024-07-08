Football

Chelsea New Coach Enzo Maresca Promises To Bring Excitement, Asks Fans To 'Trust The Idea'

Enzo Maresca led Leicester City to the EFL Championship title last season before making the move to Chelsea after Mauricio Pochettino's surprise departure

Enzo Maresca pictured at Stamford Bridge after officially starting work as Chelsea head coach.
info_icon

Enzo Maresca has urged Chelsea's supporters to "trust the idea" and promised to instil an enterprising, aggressive style of play at Stamford Bridge. (More Football News)

Maresca led Leicester City to the Championship title last season before making the move to West London after Mauricio Pochettino's surprise departure.

Pochettino led Chelsea to a sixth-placed Premier League finish in his only campaign at the helm, also overseeing their penalty shoot-out defeat to Liverpool in February's EFL Cup final.

New Chelsea signing, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall. - null
Premier League: Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall Reunites With Enzo Maresca After Signing For Chelsea

BY Stats Perform

Despite an upturn in the second half of 2023-24, Pochettino failed to win over Chelsea's fanbase after the Todd Boehly regime sanctioned an outlay of around £390million (€464m) before the season began.

Maresca's Leicester were known for their progressive brand of football, ranking second in the Championship for possession share (62.3%) and successful passes (25,248) last term while leading the way for expected goals (85.8 xG).

On Monday, Maresca conducted his first interview with the Blues' website and pledged to bring the entertainment to Stamford Bridge.

"We are going to try to be an aggressive team on the ball and off the ball and we need to create this connection between the fans and the club," he said.

"When you have your own fans behind the team pushing, it's like playing with 12 players and this is what we have to create here.

"Trust the process, trust the idea, be behind the team. For sure we are going to enjoy the journey.

"Like at every club, for every manager, it will not be easy because nothing is easy. But for sure we are going to enjoy our journey."

Chelsea begin their 2024-25 Premier League campaign against champions Manchester City on August 18, before travelling to Wolves and hosting Crystal Palace before the season's first international break.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. England Women Vs New Zealand Women, 2nd T20I Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch ENG-W Vs NZ-W Match
  2. James Anderson Retirement: Veteran Accepts England's Change Of Tack As Final Test Looms
  3. Siechem Madurai Panthers Vs Trichy Grand Cholas, TNPL 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch SMP Vs TGC, Match 7
  4. Lanka Premier League: Phillips, Pathirana Open Up On Their Performance Against Rivals Dambulla Sixers
  5. SLC Appoints Former Cricketer Sanath Jayasuriya As Sri Lanka's Interim Head Coach
Football News
  1. Chelsea New Coach Enzo Maresca Promises To Bring Excitement, Asks Fans To 'Trust The Idea'
  2. Spain Vs France, UEFA Euro 2024, Semi-Final 1 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch ESP Vs FRA Match
  3. ESP Vs FRA, UEFA Euro 2024 Semi-Final Preview: Spain Vs France Match Facts, Key Stats, Team News
  4. Argentina Vs Canada Preview, Copa America Semi-Final: Head To Head, Prediction, Key Players
  5. Netherlands Vs England, UEFA Euro 2024, 2nd Semi-Final: Three Key Player Battles To Watch Out For
Tennis News
  1. Wimbledon: Coco Gauff, Emma Raducanu Knocked Out In Last 16 - In Pics
  2. Taylor Fritz Vs Alexander Zverev Live Streaming, Wimbledon 2024: When, Where To Watch Round Of 16 Match
  3. Wimbledon: Alcaraz Pips Humbert; Sinner To Face Medvedev In Quarter-Finals - In Pics
  4. Novak Djokovic Vs Holger Rune Live Streaming, Wimbledon 2024: When, Where To Watch Round Of 16 Match
  5. Wimbledon: Emma Raducanu Has No Regrets Over Andy Murray Withdrawal- Here's Why
Hockey News
  1. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Keep Your Faith In Us, We Will Not Disappoint, Says Hockey Skipper Harmanpreet
  2. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Men's Hockey Team To Travel To Switzerland For 3-Day Camp
  3. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate
  4. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Hockey India Announces 16-Man Squad - Check Who's In, Who's Out
  5. Hockey India Extends Sponsorship Deal With Odisha Government Until 2036

Trending Stories

National News
  1. J&K: 4 Soldiers Killed, 6 Injured After Militants Attack Indian Army Vehicle In Kathua
  2. Breaking News July 8 LIVE: Rahul Gandhi Urges PM Modi To Visit Manipur; At Least 4 Soldiers Injured After Army Vehicle Attacked In J&K's Kathua
  3. Mumbai: Train Runs Over Woman, She Miraculously Survives | Watch
  4. Jharkhand: 11 Ministers Take Oath In CM Hemant Soren's Cabinet After He Wins Floor Test | Full List
  5. Tiff With 'Jilted Ex', LV Bags, FIR: Firebrand TMC MP Mahua Moitra And Her Controversies
Entertainment News
  1. Manisha Koirala Recalls A Famous Photographer Scolded Her For Refusing To Wear A Bikini
  2. Aryan Khan Spotted Partying With A Mystery Woman; Sparks Dating Rumours With Larissa Bonesi Once Again
  3. Varun Sharma, Sunny Singh Recount Their Most Memorable Moments From Sets Of ‘Wild Wild Punjab’
  4. Taapsee Pannu Reveals 'Dhak Dhak' Co-Producers Abandoned The Film After Getting Their Money
  5. Neetu Kapoor Marks 66th Birthday Switzerland With Daughter Riddhima, Netizens Miss Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt
US News
  1. 'Real Luxury Is...': Internet Divided As Indian Woman Sparks Debate On Life Quality In India Vs US
  2. Middle School Students Prank Attack: Teachers Targeted With Fake TikTok Accounts And Harassment | Controversy Explained
  3. Low Wages, High Costs: Inside NFL Cheerleader Pay
  4. Hurricane Beryl Hits Texas Coast: Current Location, Warnings And Other Key Details
  5. Boeing Agrees To Plead Guilty In Fatal Crashes Case, Faces $243.6 Million Fine
World News
  1. Breaking News July 8 LIVE: Rahul Gandhi Urges PM Modi To Visit Manipur; At Least 4 Soldiers Injured After Army Vehicle Attacked In J&K's Kathua
  2. 'Real Luxury Is...': Internet Divided As Indian Woman Sparks Debate On Life Quality In India Vs US
  3. Middle School Students Prank Attack: Teachers Targeted With Fake TikTok Accounts And Harassment | Controversy Explained
  4. Low Wages, High Costs: Inside NFL Cheerleader Pay
  5. French Election Result 2024: President Macron Refuses PM's Resignation As No Faction Reaches Majority
Latest Stories
  1. Alanna Panday And Husband Ivor McCray Welcome Baby Boy; Ananya Panday Expresses Happiness Over Welcoming Her Nephew
  2. Chhattisgarh CM Sets Education Reform Agenda In Jashpur's Shala Pravesh Utsav
  3. Bihar BEd Entrance Exam Result 2024 Released, Get Direct Link
  4. Supreme Court Dismisses West Bengal Govt Plea Against CBI Probe In Sandeshkhali Violence Case
  5. 'Kalki 2898 AD' Box Office Collection Day 11: Prabhas Starrer Crosses Rs 500 Crore Mark In India
  6. Today Sports News Live: Rune Faces Djokovic In Wimbledon Last 16; Build Up To ESP Vs FRA In Euro SFs
  7. NEET 2024 Supreme Court Hearing Highlights: More Facts Needed Before Re-NEET, Says SC; Next Hearing On July 11
  8. Breaking News July 8 LIVE: Rahul Gandhi Urges PM Modi To Visit Manipur; At Least 4 Soldiers Injured After Army Vehicle Attacked In J&K's Kathua