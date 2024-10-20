Celta Vigo Vs Real Madrid, La Liga: Carlo Ancelotti Heaps Praise On Modric After 2-1 Win

Carlo Ancelotti has heaped praise on Luka Modric after he worked his magic with a terrific assist to help Vinicius Junior score Real Madrid's winner against Celta Vigo. (More Football News)
The Croatian became the club's oldest player in history when he came on in the 63rd minute, aged 39 years and 40 days.
He moved past Madrid great Ferenc Puskas for the club record, and has been a part of 363 wins for Los Blancos, with 250 of those coming in LaLiga, which is 22 more than nearest rival, and former team-mate, Karim Benzema.
It took him just under three minutes to make an impact on his 547th appearance for the LaLiga champions, setting up the winner in their 2-1 victory after Kylian Mbappe's opener was cancelled out by a counter-attack effort netted by Williot Swedberg.
And Ancelotti was delighted that Modric's influence was so keenly felt on his landmark day.
"It is an honour to coach and work with Modric, everything he has been able to achieve is because he is a fantastic professional and a man of the highest calibre," Ancelotti told reporters.
"When they equalised I think the changes gave a new energy to the team. It's a very important victory.
"These are two spectacular goals from players that showed they have an amazing talent, from the build-up to the finish. They train really hard and have put on a great effort during this international break to improve their conditions. We have to keep going.
"We competed well, the team was committed the whole game, Celta played well and with intensity, we won three points thanks to a fantastic pass from Modric. He has this quality and always contributes.
"It doesn't matter if it is when he starts or when he comes off the bench... he always helps us. He came on at a difficult moment in the match and changed the script."
Madrid are second in LaLiga, level on 24 points with leaders Barcelona, who play their game in hand against Sevilla on Sunday. After a Champions League clash against Borussia Dortmund, who Ancelotti's side beat in the final last year, they host their Clasico rivals in LaLiga next Saturday.