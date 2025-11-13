Cameroon Vs DR Congo, FIFA World Cup CAF Qualifiers: Preview, Live Streaming – All You Need To Know

Cameroon play DR Congo in FIFA World Cup qualifiers on November 13
FIFA has approved two football players, Michel-Ange Balikwisha and Matthieu Epolo, to switch their national eligibility from Belgium to the Democratic Republic of Congo, allowing them to participate in the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2026 CAF qualifying play-offs against Cameroon.
Celtic forward Balikwisha and Standard Liege goalkeeper Epolo are now available to represent DR Congo in their semi-final match against Cameroon, which will take place at the Al-Barid Stadium on Thursday, November 13.
Both Balikwisha and Epolo have Congolese family ties and were born in Belgium. They represented Belgium at youth and Under-21 levels, but neither played for the senior Belgian national team, which allowed FIFA to approve their eligibility changes. FIFA confirmed Epolo's approval on Wednesday, following Balikwisha's clearance on Tuesday.
FIFA's current eligibility rules, which were revised over recent years, permit players to change national teams under strict conditions: a player must not have played a competitive senior international match for another nation, and they must hold citizenship or demonstrate clear heritage ties to the new country.
The DR Congo squad has a number of foreign-born recruits. This includes Mario Stroeykens, another Belgian under-21 international, who can make his international debut for the Leopards against Cameroon. Other key players include West Ham United's Aaron Wan-Bissaka.
The Road to World Cup 2026
The winner of the Cameroon versus DR Congo match will advance to a play-off final on Sunday. That final will feature the winner of Nigeria versus Gabon, whose match takes place on Thursday. Rabat, Morocco, hosts the entire play-off bracket.
The African play-off winner advances to the six-team intercontinental play-offs in March, which will send two teams to the 2026 World Cup. The United States, Canada, and Mexico will co-host the tournament. Congo qualified for the World Cup only once, as Zaire, for the 1974 edition in West Germany.
Cameroon Vs DR Congo, FIFA World Cup 2026 CAF Qualifiers: Live Streaming Details
The FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualification semi-final between Cameroon and DR Congo will be live-streamed on the FanCode app and website in India. There will be no television broadcast of this match. The match will kick-off at 12:30 AM IST on November 14.
Other live streaming and telecast details:
Cameroon: DStv Now, New World Sport1, SuperSport MaXimo 1, Supersport Grandstand ROA, CRTV Sports
DR Congo: DStv Now, New World Sport1, SuperSport MaXimo 1, Supersport Grandstand ROA
(With AP Inputs)