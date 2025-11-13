Cameroon Vs DR Congo, FIFA World Cup CAF Qualifiers: Preview, Live Streaming – All You Need To Know

Royal Antwerp's Michel-Ange Balikwisha tussles for a ball with Fenerbahce's Attila Szalai during the Europa League group D match at the Sukru Saracoglu stadium in Istanbul on October 21, 2021. | Photo: AP

Royal Antwerp's Michel-Ange Balikwisha tussles for a ball with Fenerbahce's Attila Szalai during the Europa League group D match at the Sukru Saracoglu stadium in Istanbul on October 21, 2021. | Photo: AP