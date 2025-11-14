Cameroon 0-1 DR Congo, FIFA World Cup CAF Qualifiers: Mbemba's Late Strike Stuns Indomitable Lions
Underdogs Democratic Republic of Congo stunned Cameroon with a 1-0 win in the FIFA World Cup 2026 CAF Qualifiers semi-final at Al-Barid Stadium. In a tightly contested affair at Rabat, the Leopards ultimately edged the Indomitable Lions courtesy of a dramatic stoppage-time winner from Chancel Mbemba. Both teams created chances to score, but DR Congo held firm to seal an unexpected win and move to the African play-offs, where they will face Nigeria. Cameroon, meanwhile, saw their bid for a ninth World Cup appearance come to an end.
