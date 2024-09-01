Bundesliga: Nuri Sahin Demands More From Borussia Dortmund After Werder Bremen Draw

Borussia Dortmund coach Nuri Sahin demanded improvements after watching his side play out a goalless draw with Werder Bremen in the Bundesliga on Saturday. (More Sports News)
BVB produced a meek attacking performance at the Weserstadion, with a 20-yard effort from substitute Karim Adeyemi representing their best sight of goal in the second half.
They attempted nine shots totalling just 0.63 expected goals (xG) overall, managing just 14 touches in the area to their hosts' 22.
To make matters worse, Dortmund saw centre-back Nico Schlotterbeck sent off for a second bookable offence in the 73rd minute and had to dig in for their point, leaving Sahin frustrated.
"As Borussia Dortmund, we have to perform differently, even if the team has undergone changes and has a new coach," Sahin told reporters.
"It would be a very cheap excuse to say it is because of the transfer window. We have worked very well in the market. Still, we are expected to play better."
Dortmund have four points from their first two games of the Bundesliga season and host Heidenheim next time out on September 13, before facing Club Brugge in their Champions League opener five days later.