Borussia Dortmund have confirmed that striker Niclas Fullkrug has left a pre-season training camp to continue talks with another club. (More Football News)
That unnamed club, according to several reports, is West Ham with Fullkrug flying over to London on Saturday ahead of a reported £27million move.
The German international impressed at Euro 2024, scoring two goals in his five appearances throughout the tournament, four of which came from the bench.
Fullkrug helped Dortmund to a fifth place finish in the Bundesliga, playing the duration of their Champions League final defeat to Real Madrid in June.
The 31-year-old scored 12 league goals last season from an expected goals (xG) of 12.86, the highest within the Dortmund squad with Donyell Malen (9.55) in second.
Fullkrug managed a goal every 200.42 minutes in the Bundesliga, netting 11 of his 24 big chances with a conversion rate of 45.83%.
While Fullkrug looks to be on his way out, Nuri Sahin has bolstered his defensive options with the arrival of Yan Couto from Manchester City on an initial season-long loan, with an option for a permanent move.
Couto, who signed for City in 2020, has spent the last four seasons out on loan, three of which have come with fellow City Football Group side, Girona.
The 22-year-old made 34 appearances in La Liga last season, notching 10 assists and helping keep 11 clean sheets as Girona qualified for the Champions League for the first time in their history.
Couto was also part of the Brazilian side who reached the quarter-finals of the Copa America, but did not feature for Dorival Junior's side.