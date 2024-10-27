Bundesliga: Bayer Leverkusen Pay Price For 'Soft' Defending In Werder Bremen Draw, Feels Xabi Alonso

Bayer Leverkusen coach Xabi Alonso said his side were made to pay for "soft" defending against Werder Bremen. (More Football News)
Bremen twice came from a goal down to snatch a point and leave Leverkusen with a third draw from their last four league games.
Victor Boniface, returning to action after sustaining a hand injury in a car crash last week, opened the scoring in Saturday's Bundesliga contest, yet Marvin Ducksch restored parity midway through the second half.
Felix Agu's own goal put Leverkusen back in front, but late on, Romano Schmid fired in an equaliser.
"The fact that Werder could come back was down to both sides," Alonso said. "We were too soft in defending and they used their chances.
"We can and must defend better. At the moment we are missing a bit of stability. When we win it back then we will improve.
"At the end of the day we cannot be satisfied having twice wasted a lead.
"It is not the first time this has happened to us this season. There are things we need to correct."
Leverkusen's latest slip-up in the league has left them five points off leaders RB Leipzig in third place.
They also drew 1-1 at Brest in the Champions League on Wednesday.
"This feels like crap," said central defender Jonathan Tah. "Like a defeat. We just have to keep defending until the last second.
"The goals we let in were frustrating. I feel responsible. But we will get the chance to silence those talking about us now."