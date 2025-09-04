Bulgaria Vs Spain Preview, Live Streaming, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: When And Where To Watch

Bulgaria vs Spain, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: Get live streaming details, preview, and head-to-head information for the match on Friday, 5 September, at the Vasil Levski National Stadium

  • Spain face Bulgaria in their opening FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers match in Sofia

  • Bulgaria are winless in five games; Spain lost the UEFA Nations League final after beating France and the Netherlands

  • Spain have played every FIFA World Cup since 1978; Bulgaria last qualified in 1998, with their best run in 1994

  • Georgia and Türkiye met earlier in the group

Reigning European champions Spain take on Bulgaria in their opening Group E fixture of the FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers at Vasil Levski National Stadium, Sofia, on Thursday (September 4, 2025). Watch the Bulgaria vs Spain football match live tonight.

Bulgaria are struggling, and they have failed to win any of their last five matches, including a 4-0 loss to Greece. Spain, meanwhile, come off a narrow defeat to Portugal in the UEFA Nations League final.

But Luis de la Fuente's La Roja had previously beaten France and the Netherlands in high-scoring encounters. They will start as the obvious favourites against Ilian Iliev's LaVovete, The Lions.

Spain have qualified for every World Cup since 1978 and famously won the tournament in 2010. Their last appearance was in Qatar 2022, where they exited in the Round of 16. Bulgaria’s last World Cup appearance was in 1998, and they haven't qualified since.

Their best run came in 1994, when they reached the semi-finals, a dream run powered by the brilliance of Hristo Stoichkov.

Group E opened earlier in the night with the clash between Georgia and Turkiye.

Bulgaria Vs Spain: Head-To-Head Record

Historically, Spain have dominated this matchup, winning four of their five previous meetings, including a 6-1 victory at the 1998 World Cup. Bulgaria’s only win came at the 1996 European Championship, while Hristo Stoichkov scored in their lone draw.

Bulgaria Vs Spain, FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier: Live Streaming

When to watch Bulgaria vs Spain, FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier?

The Bulgaria vs Spain, FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier will be played on Friday, 5 September at 12:15 am IST.

Where to watch Bulgaria vs Spain, FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier?

The Bulgaria vs Spain FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier will be broadcast live on the Sony Sports Network in India, with live streaming available on the Sony LIV app and website.

