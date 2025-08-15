Bruno Fernandes Hopes To Hear Less About Him And ‘Lot More’ On Manchester United

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes wants less focus on himself and more positive attention on the team this season
Bruno Fernandes wants to hear less about himself and more ‘positive’ news about Manchester United this season.
The Red Devils captain scored 19 goals and registered 18 assists across all competitions last season, but could not turn around United’s miserable campaign.
They finished 15th in the Premier League, their worst top-flight performance since relegation in 1974, and also lost in the Europa League final to Tottenham in Bilbao.
Fernandes has been a key player for United since his arrival in 2020, providing 62 goals and 51 assists in 195 Premier League matches, but the midfielder hopes the whole team will be in the spotlight next season.
“I hope you'll hear less about Bruno this year, but a lot more about United,” Fernandes told ESPN Brasil.
“That's my main objective because my name being spoken, let's say vaguely alone, It doesn't fill me with pride or anything.
“United being talked about, being positive, that's the most important thing and that's what I want for this season.
“If it happens that Bruno has to score fewer goals, provide less assists or do another type of provision of what is necessary for the games, I would be very happy.”
Ruben Amorim has bolstered his attack for the 2025-26 season, adding Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo, and Benjamin Sesko to his frontline.
United scored just 44 goals in the league last season, the fifth fewest, but Fernandes believes the team need to focus more on the defensive side of the game.
“We have more goals in the team because we know that we didn't score enough goals last year,” Fernandes added.
“But we also have to know that we have to defend better so as not to suffer as many goals as we conceded last year.
“And when I say defend better, it's not the defenders, but as a team.
“To know how to suffer, to know how to defend, to know the moments that are necessary to have everyone behind the ball, to have everyone to make recoveries, to have everyone react quickly when we lose it.”