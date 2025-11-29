EPL Live Scores, Saturday Goal Rush: City Desperate For Points; Bees Welcome Burnley; Cherries Travel To Sunderland

EPL 2025/26 Live, Saturday Goal Rush: Manchester City will be desperate to grab all 3 points tonight against Leeds; Brentford welcome relegation threatened Burnley at the G-Tech stadium and Bournemouth FC travel to the Stadium of Lights to take on Sunderland on matchday 13

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
EPL Live Scores, Saturday Goal Rush
EPL Talking Point: Along Come Burnley As Pep Guardiola's Manchester City Eye Goals Flurry File Photo
Good Evening Football fans! How is Saturday treating you all? Welcome to our special English Premier League 2025/26 matchday 13 Saturday Goal Rush live coverage where we will be covering 4 high-octane matches. The evening will get started with three 8:30PM (IST) kick-offs, featuring Brentford Vs Burnley, Sunderland Vs Bournemouth and Manchester City Vs Leeds United, followed by Everton Vs Newcastle United from 11:30PM onwards. The Premier League table is currently spearheaded by the red-hot Arsenal team, who are above Chelsea, Man City, Aston Villa and Crystal Palace in the top 5. Follow our live blog for all the build-up, playing XIs, and major updates if your favourite footballer scores a banger.
LIVE UPDATES

English Premier League LIVE Scores, Saturday Goal Rush: Glance At The Points Table!

Top 10: Arsenal (29 pts), Chelsea (23 pts), Manchester City (22 pts), Aston Villa (21 pts), Crystal Palace (20 pts), Brighton (19 pts), Sunderland (19 pts), Bournemouth (19 pts), Spurs (18 pts), Manchester United (18 pts)

Bottom 10: Everton (18 pts), Liverpool (18 pts), Brentford (16 pts), Newcastle (15 pts), Fulham (14 pts), Nottingham Forest (12 pts), West Ham Utd (11 pts), Leeds (11 pts), Burnley (10 pts), Burnley (2 pts)

English Premier League LIVE Scores, Saturday Goal Rush: Last 5 Match Results

Brentford FC: W, W, L, W, L

Burnley FC: W, W, L, L, L

Manchester City FC: W, W, W, L, L

Leeds United FC: L, W, L, L, L

AFC Sunderland: W, W, D, D, L

English Premier League LIVE Scores, Saturday Goal Rush: Bournemouth Playing XI

Starting XI: Petrovic (GK), Truffert, Sensi, Scott, Evanilson, Adams, Smith (C), Tavernier, Diakite, Adli and Semenyo

Substitutes: Dennis (GK), Cook, Soler, Brooks, Kluivert, Jimenez, Kroupi Jr., Enes Unal and Milosavljevic

English Premier League LIVE Scores, Saturday Goal Rush: Sunderland Playing XI

Starting XI: Roefs (GK), Mukiele, Ballard, Alderete, Reinildo, Xhaka (C), Sadiki, Traore, Le Fee, Talbi and Isidor

Substitutes: Patterson, Neil, Geertruida, Brobbey, Rigg, Mayenda, Mundle, Adingra and Hume

English Premier League LIVE Scores, Saturday Goal Rush: Burnley FC Playing XI

Starting XI: Dubravka (GK), Walker, Hartman, Esteve, Tuanzebe, Foster, Florentino, Tchaouna, Flemming, Cullen and Hannibal

Substitutes: Weib, Bruun Larsen, Ugochukwu, Edwards, Anthony, Ekdal, Pires, Broja and Laurent

English Premier League LIVE Scores, Saturday Goal Rush: Brentford FC Playing XI

Starting XI: Kelleher (GK), Hickey, Van Den Berg, Collins, Kayode, Henderson, Jensen, Damsgaard, Schade, Thiago and Ouattara

Substitutes: Valdimarsson, Henry, Pinnock, Nelson, Onyeka, Yarmoliuk, Ajer, Lewis-Potter and Janelt

English Premier League LIVE Scores, Saturday Goal Rush: Leeds United Playing XI

Leeds starting XI: Perri (GK), Bogle, Justin, Rodon, Struijk, Ampadu, Tanaka, Gruev, James, Gnonto and Nmecha

Substitutes: Meslier (GK), Byram, Gudmundsson, Bijol, Harrison, Aaronson, Okafor, Piroe and Dominic Calvert-Lewin

English Premier League LIVE Scores, Saturday Goal Rush: Man City Playing XI

Man City starting XI: Gianluigi Donnarumma (GK), Matheus Nunes, Ruben Dias, Josko Gvardiol, Nico O'Reilly, Nico Gonzalez, Bernardo Silva, Tijjani Reijnders, Phil Foden, Jeremy Doku and Erling Haaland

Substitutes: James Trafford (GK), John Stones, Nathan Ake, Omar Marmoush, Rayan Cherki, Rayan Ait-Nouri, Savinho, Abdukodir Khusanov and Rico Lewis

English Premier League LIVE Scores, Saturday Goal Rush: Live Streaming Details!

All of the 3 Premier League matches, starting at 8:30PM (IST) will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app/website as well as the Star Sports network on Television screens.

English Premier League LIVE Scores, Saturday Goal Rush: Match Details

Match 1: Brentford Vs Burnley, G-Tech Stadium

Match 2: Sunderland Vs Bournemouth, Stadium of Light

Match 3: Manchester City Vs Leeds United, Etihad Stadium

Match 4: Everton vs Newcastle United, Hill Dickinson Stadium

English Premier League LIVE Scores, Saturday Goal Rush: Welcome!

Good Evening to all our readers joining us from India and around the world. 4 exciting matches are lined-up for the evening. So stay tuned and don't miss a moment as we will bring the pre-match updates, starting XIs as they are released.

Published At:
