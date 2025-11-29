EPL Live Scores, Saturday Goal Rush: City Desperate For Points; Bees Welcome Burnley; Cherries Travel To Sunderland

English Premier League LIVE Scores, Saturday Goal Rush: Glance At The Points Table!
Top 10: Arsenal (29 pts), Chelsea (23 pts), Manchester City (22 pts), Aston Villa (21 pts), Crystal Palace (20 pts), Brighton (19 pts), Sunderland (19 pts), Bournemouth (19 pts), Spurs (18 pts), Manchester United (18 pts)
Bottom 10: Everton (18 pts), Liverpool (18 pts), Brentford (16 pts), Newcastle (15 pts), Fulham (14 pts), Nottingham Forest (12 pts), West Ham Utd (11 pts), Leeds (11 pts), Burnley (10 pts), Burnley (2 pts)
English Premier League LIVE Scores, Saturday Goal Rush: Last 5 Match Results
Brentford FC: W, W, L, W, L
Burnley FC: W, W, L, L, L
Manchester City FC: W, W, W, L, L
Leeds United FC: L, W, L, L, L
AFC Sunderland: W, W, D, D, L
English Premier League LIVE Scores, Saturday Goal Rush: Bournemouth Playing XI
Starting XI: Petrovic (GK), Truffert, Sensi, Scott, Evanilson, Adams, Smith (C), Tavernier, Diakite, Adli and Semenyo
Substitutes: Dennis (GK), Cook, Soler, Brooks, Kluivert, Jimenez, Kroupi Jr., Enes Unal and Milosavljevic
English Premier League LIVE Scores, Saturday Goal Rush: Sunderland Playing XI
Starting XI: Roefs (GK), Mukiele, Ballard, Alderete, Reinildo, Xhaka (C), Sadiki, Traore, Le Fee, Talbi and Isidor
Substitutes: Patterson, Neil, Geertruida, Brobbey, Rigg, Mayenda, Mundle, Adingra and Hume
English Premier League LIVE Scores, Saturday Goal Rush: Burnley FC Playing XI
Starting XI: Dubravka (GK), Walker, Hartman, Esteve, Tuanzebe, Foster, Florentino, Tchaouna, Flemming, Cullen and Hannibal
Substitutes: Weib, Bruun Larsen, Ugochukwu, Edwards, Anthony, Ekdal, Pires, Broja and Laurent
English Premier League LIVE Scores, Saturday Goal Rush: Brentford FC Playing XI
Starting XI: Kelleher (GK), Hickey, Van Den Berg, Collins, Kayode, Henderson, Jensen, Damsgaard, Schade, Thiago and Ouattara
Substitutes: Valdimarsson, Henry, Pinnock, Nelson, Onyeka, Yarmoliuk, Ajer, Lewis-Potter and Janelt
English Premier League LIVE Scores, Saturday Goal Rush: Leeds United Playing XI
Leeds starting XI: Perri (GK), Bogle, Justin, Rodon, Struijk, Ampadu, Tanaka, Gruev, James, Gnonto and Nmecha
Substitutes: Meslier (GK), Byram, Gudmundsson, Bijol, Harrison, Aaronson, Okafor, Piroe and Dominic Calvert-Lewin
English Premier League LIVE Scores, Saturday Goal Rush: Man City Playing XI
Man City starting XI: Gianluigi Donnarumma (GK), Matheus Nunes, Ruben Dias, Josko Gvardiol, Nico O'Reilly, Nico Gonzalez, Bernardo Silva, Tijjani Reijnders, Phil Foden, Jeremy Doku and Erling Haaland
Substitutes: James Trafford (GK), John Stones, Nathan Ake, Omar Marmoush, Rayan Cherki, Rayan Ait-Nouri, Savinho, Abdukodir Khusanov and Rico Lewis
English Premier League LIVE Scores, Saturday Goal Rush: Live Streaming Details!
All of the 3 Premier League matches, starting at 8:30PM (IST) will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app/website as well as the Star Sports network on Television screens.
English Premier League LIVE Scores, Saturday Goal Rush: Match Details
Match 1: Brentford Vs Burnley, G-Tech Stadium
Match 2: Sunderland Vs Bournemouth, Stadium of Light
Match 3: Manchester City Vs Leeds United, Etihad Stadium
Match 4: Everton vs Newcastle United, Hill Dickinson Stadium
English Premier League LIVE Scores, Saturday Goal Rush: Welcome!
Good Evening to all our readers joining us from India and around the world. 4 exciting matches are lined-up for the evening. So stay tuned and don't miss a moment as we will bring the pre-match updates, starting XIs as they are released.