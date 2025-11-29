EPL Live Scores, Saturday Goal Rush: City Desperate For Points; Bees Welcome Burnley; Cherries Travel To Sunderland

EPL Talking Point: Along Come Burnley As Pep Guardiola's Manchester City Eye Goals Flurry File Photo

Good Evening Football fans! How is Saturday treating you all? Welcome to our special English Premier League 2025/26 matchday 13 Saturday Goal Rush live coverage where we will be covering 4 high-octane matches. The evening will get started with three 8:30PM (IST) kick-offs, featuring Brentford Vs Burnley, Sunderland Vs Bournemouth and Manchester City Vs Leeds United, followed by Everton Vs Newcastle United from 11:30PM onwards. The Premier League table is currently spearheaded by the red-hot Arsenal team, who are above Chelsea, Man City, Aston Villa and Crystal Palace in the top 5. Follow our live blog for all the build-up, playing XIs, and major updates if your favourite footballer scores a banger.

29 Nov 2025, 08:18:14 pm IST English Premier League LIVE Scores, Saturday Goal Rush: Glance At The Points Table! Top 10: Arsenal (29 pts), Chelsea (23 pts), Manchester City (22 pts), Aston Villa (21 pts), Crystal Palace (20 pts), Brighton (19 pts), Sunderland (19 pts), Bournemouth (19 pts), Spurs (18 pts), Manchester United (18 pts) Bottom 10: Everton (18 pts), Liverpool (18 pts), Brentford (16 pts), Newcastle (15 pts), Fulham (14 pts), Nottingham Forest (12 pts), West Ham Utd (11 pts), Leeds (11 pts), Burnley (10 pts), Burnley (2 pts)

29 Nov 2025, 08:10:49 pm IST English Premier League LIVE Scores, Saturday Goal Rush: Last 5 Match Results Brentford FC: W, W, L, W, L Burnley FC: W, W, L, L, L Manchester City FC: W, W, W, L, L Leeds United FC: L, W, L, L, L AFC Sunderland: W, W, D, D, L

29 Nov 2025, 07:56:04 pm IST English Premier League LIVE Scores, Saturday Goal Rush: Bournemouth Playing XI Starting XI: Petrovic (GK), Truffert, Sensi, Scott, Evanilson, Adams, Smith (C), Tavernier, Diakite, Adli and Semenyo Substitutes: Dennis (GK), Cook, Soler, Brooks, Kluivert, Jimenez, Kroupi Jr., Enes Unal and Milosavljevic

29 Nov 2025, 07:52:46 pm IST English Premier League LIVE Scores, Saturday Goal Rush: Sunderland Playing XI Starting XI: Roefs (GK), Mukiele, Ballard, Alderete, Reinildo, Xhaka (C), Sadiki, Traore, Le Fee, Talbi and Isidor Substitutes: Patterson, Neil, Geertruida, Brobbey, Rigg, Mayenda, Mundle, Adingra and Hume

29 Nov 2025, 07:48:14 pm IST English Premier League LIVE Scores, Saturday Goal Rush: Burnley FC Playing XI Starting XI: Dubravka (GK), Walker, Hartman, Esteve, Tuanzebe, Foster, Florentino, Tchaouna, Flemming, Cullen and Hannibal Substitutes: Weib, Bruun Larsen, Ugochukwu, Edwards, Anthony, Ekdal, Pires, Broja and Laurent

29 Nov 2025, 07:41:30 pm IST English Premier League LIVE Scores, Saturday Goal Rush: Brentford FC Playing XI Starting XI: Kelleher (GK), Hickey, Van Den Berg, Collins, Kayode, Henderson, Jensen, Damsgaard, Schade, Thiago and Ouattara Substitutes: Valdimarsson, Henry, Pinnock, Nelson, Onyeka, Yarmoliuk, Ajer, Lewis-Potter and Janelt

29 Nov 2025, 07:33:34 pm IST English Premier League LIVE Scores, Saturday Goal Rush: Leeds United Playing XI Leeds starting XI: Perri (GK), Bogle, Justin, Rodon, Struijk, Ampadu, Tanaka, Gruev, James, Gnonto and Nmecha Substitutes: Meslier (GK), Byram, Gudmundsson, Bijol, Harrison, Aaronson, Okafor, Piroe and Dominic Calvert-Lewin

29 Nov 2025, 07:31:06 pm IST English Premier League LIVE Scores, Saturday Goal Rush: Man City Playing XI Man City starting XI: Gianluigi Donnarumma (GK), Matheus Nunes, Ruben Dias, Josko Gvardiol, Nico O'Reilly, Nico Gonzalez, Bernardo Silva, Tijjani Reijnders, Phil Foden, Jeremy Doku and Erling Haaland Substitutes: James Trafford (GK), John Stones, Nathan Ake, Omar Marmoush, Rayan Cherki, Rayan Ait-Nouri, Savinho, Abdukodir Khusanov and Rico Lewis

29 Nov 2025, 07:25:09 pm IST English Premier League LIVE Scores, Saturday Goal Rush: Live Streaming Details! All of the 3 Premier League matches, starting at 8:30PM (IST) will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app/website as well as the Star Sports network on Television screens.

29 Nov 2025, 07:06:34 pm IST English Premier League LIVE Scores, Saturday Goal Rush: Match Details Match 1: Brentford Vs Burnley, G-Tech Stadium Match 2: Sunderland Vs Bournemouth, Stadium of Light Match 3: Manchester City Vs Leeds United, Etihad Stadium Match 4: Everton vs Newcastle United, Hill Dickinson Stadium