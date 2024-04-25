Pep Guardiola relishes the decisiveness of the Premier League run-in, as Manchester City prepare for another huge game in the title race. (More Football News)
The Citizens breezed past Luton Town 5-1 at the Etihad Stadium in their last outing in the competition, but were not in Premier League action at the weekend.
City, who will be without the injured Erling Haaland, face Brighton on Thursday, in what is one of their two games in hand on the Gunners.
Asked how he feels going into the final few games of the season with so much on the line, Guardiola said: “Every game is adrenalin. Every game is important. But yes it’s decisive. Every mistake or every step back makes it more difficult. It is what it is.
“We have been here in the last years fortunately many times so that’s why we know what we are playing for.”
Guardiola was also questioned about the criticism levelled at match officials after Nottingham Forest’s strongly worded statement following their 2-0 defeat at Everton on Sunday.
"Absolutely disagree. In every league in the world, this kind of thing will happen more and more, but of course, I never had doubts about that,” said Guardiola.
"They make a mistake, they feel bad. It's normal. When they do the job, they want to do it well. The game is so difficult, it is fast and quick, decisions have to be made in one instant. It's not easy.”
Brighton head into Thursday’s match on the back of a disappointing 1-1 draw with relegation-threatened Burnley.
Having struggled for goals in recent games, Roberto De Zerbi’s team have been dealt an injury blow, as Evan Ferguson will miss the rest of the season.
The striker said: “It’s been a season of mixed emotions, taken plenty of lessons and positives from it but still frustrating that it has ended earlier than I would’ve wanted.
“Wishing the lads the very best of luck for the final few games, I may not be able to help on the pitch, but I’ll be supporting them every step of the way.”
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Brighton – Joao Pedro
Pedro is currently Brighton’s top-scorer this season, netting eight goals, while also providing two assists. Although the Seagulls struggled in front of goal against Burnley last time out, he was their most productive player, managing six shots with an xG of 0.23.
Manchester City – Kevin De Bruyne
Seven of Kevin De Bruyne’s nine Premier League goal involvements for Man City this season have come in his six away appearances (all three goals, plus four assists). He is averaging a goal or assist every 43 minutes on the road in the league this term.
MATCH PREDICTION: MANCHESTER CITY WIN
City are unbeaten in their last 17 Premier League games (W13 D4), last having a longer run within the same season between November and March in 2020-21 (19).
However, both times City have failed to beat Brighton in the Premier League have come in a midweek game at the Amex Stadium – they lost 3-2 in May 2021 (Tuesday) and drew 1-1 in May 2023 (Wednesday), though had already been confirmed as champions both times.
Brighton have lost 11 of their 13 Premier League games against City (W1 D1), though each of their four points earned against the Citizens in the competition have come across their last three home games against them (W1 D1 L1).
Since beating Sheffield United 5-0 in February, Brighton have scored just four goals in their last seven Premier League games. The Seagulls are also winless in each of their last four (D2 L2).
Meanwhile, City have scored in all 13 of their Premier League games against Brighton – they have only faced Bournemouth (14) more often in the competition while scoring in every game.
OPTA WIN PROBABILITY
Brighton – 17.8%
Draw – 24.8%
Manchester City – 57.4%