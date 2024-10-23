Victor Boniface will miss Wednesday's Champions League game at Brest, with the Bayer Leverkusen striker still processing the shock of a car crash he was involved in on Sunday. (More Football News)
Xabi Alonso confirmed Boniface's absence on Tuesday, just two days after the forward was a passenger in a car involved in a crash.
Boniface had scored the winner in Saturday's 2-1 win over Eintracht Frankfurt but sustained minor injuries to his hand and foot in the incident.
Alonso said the Nigeria international still needed some time to recover from the shock in the aftermath.
"He is not in the squad. After what happened, it's also a precautionary measure," Alonso told a press conference.
"He's missing for health reasons. He has a small wound on his hand, a small cut on his right foot. But the shock is bigger.
"Physically he is better but it is also an emotional issue. He feels good but he is not ready for tomorrow," Alonso said.
Boniface has scored seven goals across all competitions, including one in the Champions League.
Thankfully for Leverkusen, Alonso said he did not expect Boniface to be sidelined for too long before what could be an entertaining European clash.
Brest and Leverkusen have both won their opening two matches in the league phase of the competition.
Leverkusen are aiming for three straight Champions League wins for the fifth time, while this could be the second time they have done so in their opening three games of a campaign since 2001-02, going on to reach that season's final.