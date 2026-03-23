Two Brentford Players Left Bloodied After Helping Victim Of Racist Assault In Richmond – Report

Two Brentford first‑team players reportedly suffered injuries while intervening to protect a man from a racially motivated attack in Richmond, hours after their goalless draw with Leeds United

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Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Sushruta Bhattacharjee
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Brentford player bloodied helping racist assault victim Richmond report
Brentford's Jordan Henderson kneels on the pitch after picking up an injury during the Premier League match between Leds and Brentford in Leeds, England, Saturday March 21, 2026. | Photo: AP/Richard Sellers
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Two Brentford players were left bloodied after helping a victim of an alleged racist attack in Richmond

  • The incident occurred early Sunday morning as the players returned from the 0-0 draw against Leeds United

  • Witnesses said both players sustained visible injuries but did not require treatment and were fit the next day

Two Brentford first-team players were reportedly left bloodied after stepping in to help a man who was allegedly being assaulted in south-west London. The attack, reported in Richmond in the early hours of Sunday, is believed to be racially motivated.

As per a Telegraph Sport report, the two Brentford players were returning from Saturday’s goalless draw against Leeds United when they witnessed the attack at around 2:00 AM on Queen’s Road, and subsequently intervened to help the victim.

As per witnesses quoted in the report, the players, whose names have not been revealed, helped calm the situation until police arrived. Both suffered visible injuries during the assault, but did not require medical treatment and were fully fit the next day.

Police Probe Underway

“Police attended a report of an assault on Queen’s Road, Richmond at around 02:00hrs on Sunday, 22 March,” a spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police said. “Officers engaged with the victim. The investigation is ongoing and no arrests have been made at this time.”

The players were among those who made independent travel arrangements from Elland Road following the match. Brentford had allowed some players to return by themselves due to the upcoming international break.

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On the pitch, the Bees secured a hard-fought 0-0 draw with Leeds in the Premier League. This took them three points behind fifth-placed Liverpool and two behind sixth-placed Chelsea, strengthening their push for a European spot.

There was violence in the North East as well, with Sunderland and Newcastle United fans engaging in clashes outside the St. James’ Park ahead of the Tyne-Wear derby on Sunday. Northumbria Police arrested one person in connection with the attacks, while one supporter was reportedly hospitalised in serious condition.

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