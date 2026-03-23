Two Brentford Players Left Bloodied After Helping Victim Of Racist Assault In Richmond – Report

Brentford's Jordan Henderson kneels on the pitch after picking up an injury during the Premier League match between Leds and Brentford in Leeds, England, Saturday March 21, 2026. | Photo: AP/Richard Sellers

Brentford's Jordan Henderson kneels on the pitch after picking up an injury during the Premier League match between Leds and Brentford in Leeds, England, Saturday March 21, 2026. | Photo: AP/Richard Sellers