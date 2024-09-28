Brentford 1-1 West Ham: Tomas Soucek Rescues A Point For Julen Lopetegui's Side At The Gtech Community Stadium

Brentford and West Ham shared the points in a keenly-contested London derby as Bryan Mbeumo’s goal was cancelled out by Tomas Soucek in a 1-1 draw at the Gtech Community Stadium. (More Football News)
Mbeumo volleyed home from close range after 38 seconds to give Brentford the perfect start, but the hosts could not build on their advantage and West Ham equalised early in the second half.
Soucek’s goal for the visitors came after 54 minutes following some intricate play around the penalty area.
Both sides spent the rest of the second half searching for a winner, but one was not forthcoming.
The point leaves Brentford 12th in the Premier League table, while West Ham are two places below them in 14th.
Data Debrief: Brentford break Premier League record with successive early goals
Brentford have become the first side in Premier League history to score in the first minute in three successive matches.
16 of Soucek’s last 17 Premier League goals for West Ham have either drawn them level (5) or put them one goal ahead (11) in the match.
More worryingly for Thomas Frank, Brentford have dropped more points from winning positions than any other Premier League side since the start of last season (38), with their eight so far this term a joint-high with Everton.