West Ham 0-3 Chelsea, EPL: Lopetegui Unwilling To Defend Hammers' Poor Form

West Ham boss Julen Lopetegui was unwilling to defend his side’s form after they were beaten 3-0 by Chelsea in the early Premier League game on Saturday. (More Football News)
That home defeat was the third in a row for West Ham in the league, with their new manager finding himself under pressure after just five matches.
“There is no excuse,” Lopetegui said, when talking to BBC Match of the Day after the match.
"In all of them [the defeats] we can be more consistent. We have to be honest and know that we need to improve, this group of players will improve.
"The only thing we have to say to the fans is thank you. We have to give them things and the only thing you can give is your best."
On the performance itself against Chelsea, Lopetegui was similarly downbeat after West Ham went two goals down within 18 minutes.
“It's a bad day for sure,” said the Hammers manager. "We lost one match where we had big expectations to compete much better.
"It has been soft goals we have suffered. Before the first goal we have a clear chance with [Mohammed] Kudus, but after we have to be more consistent and we cannot accept this action.
"To compete in the Premier League you have to be more consistent. We had more of the ball than them, but the only stat that is important is they had more goals.
“We have to be honest and look at each other to know that we have to change things and to improve things to compete in the Premier League."
West Ham went in at half-time two goals down, but any hopes of a comeback were extinguished almost immediately in the second period.
Cole Palmer scored his second league goal of the season just 68 seconds after the teams got back under way.
"The third goal was key and at half-time, we were thinking one goal would be key for us to believe,” said Lopetegui. "It is true we suffered early on in the second half."
West Ham forward Jarrod Bowen was in a similar mood to his manager when interviewed after the match by TNT Sports.
"We were never in the game, which is an awful thing to say,” he said. "The goals that they scored were easy on our part - two gifts.
"You have to be switched on in every moment. On the pitch it felt quite easy to play through [us], a disappointing day all round.
"Of course, as a player and captain you have to lead and rally everyone together. We gave them too much respect in the end.”