Brazil Vs Paraguay Live Streaming, FIFA World Cup CONMEBOL Qualifiers: When, Where To Watch BRA v PAR Match

Matchday 16 of the CONMEBOL FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers sees Brazil host Paraguay at the Corinthians Arena on Wednesday, June 11 (IST). Carlo Ancelotti's side are fourth in the standings.
Speaking of the Italian, the former Real Madrid boss started off his tenure with a 0-0 draw against Ecuador.
As for Paraguay, there are in the third spot and come into this fixture on the back of a 2-0 win over Uruguay in the previous matchday.
Head to Head:
Total matches: 14
Brazil won: 6
Paraguay won: 2
Draws: 6
Brazil vs Paraguay, FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers – Live Streaming Details
When and where is the Brazil vs Paraguay, FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL qualifier match being played?
The Brazil vs Paraguay, FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL qualifier match will be played on Wednesday, June 11 at the Neo Química Arena with kick off time set at 6:15 AM IST.
Where to watch the Brazil vs Paraguay, FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL qualifier match live online?
The Brazil vs Paraguay, FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL qualifier match will not be live-streamed in India.