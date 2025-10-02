Brazil Squad For Friendlies: Vinicius Jr Returns But Still No Place For Neymar

Vinicius was rested for Brazil's most recent matches, World Cup qualifying wins over Bolivia (1-0) and Chile (3-0) in September, with Ancelotti's team having already sealed their place at next year's tournament

  • Vinicius Junior has been recalled to the BRA side by Ancelotti

  • However there was no place for Neymar in the side

  • Neymar was omitted once again as he continues to battle a thigh injury

Vinicius Junior has been recalled to Carlo Ancelotti's Brazil squad for the Selecao's upcoming friendlies against South Korea and Japan.

Brazil will travel to Seoul to take on South Korea on Friday, October 10, before facing Japan in Chofu three days later.

Vinicius was rested for Brazil's most recent matches, World Cup qualifying wins over Bolivia (1-0) and Chile (3-0) in September, with Ancelotti's team having already sealed their place at next year's tournament.

But he is back in their 26-man party for the October international break, though Neymar is omitted once again as he continues to battle a thigh injury.

Corinthians goalkeeper Hugo Souza is the only uncapped player in the squad, with Nottingham Forest striker Igor Jesus and Wolves midfield duo Andre and Joao Gomes also called up.

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson, Paris Saint-Germain captain Marquinhos and Barcelona forward Raphinha are all out injured.

Brazil squad: Ederson (Fenerbahce), Bento (Al-Nassr), Hugo Souza (Corinthians); Carlos Augusto (Inter), Eder Militao (Real Madrid), Caio Henrique (Monaco), Vanderson (Monaco), Douglas Santos (Zenit Saint Petersburg), Fabricio Bruno (Cruzeiro), Gabriel Magalhaes (Arsenal), Beraldo (Paris Saint-Germain), Wesley (Roma); Andre (Wolves), Joao Gomes (Wolves), Bruno Guimaraes (Newcastle United), Joelinton (Newcastle United), Casemiro (Manchester United), Lucas Paqueta (West Ham); Estevao (Chelsea), Gabriel Martinelli (Arsenal), Igor Jesus (Nottingham Forest), Luiz Henrique (Zenit Saint Petersburg), Matheus Cunha (Manchester United), Richarlison (Tottenham), Rodrygo (Real Madrid), Vinicius Junior (Real Madrid).

