Borussia Dortmund 1-0 Sturm Graz: Donyell Malen Late Show Extends UCL Home Record

Dortmund's narrow win over Sturm Graz eased the pressure on boss Nuri Sahin, who had faced the brunt after his side's 5-2 hammering at Real Madrid

Donyell-Malen
Donyell Malen scored the only goal in Borussia Dortmund's 1-0 win over Sturm Graz
Donyell Malen netted an 85th minute winner to hand Borussia Dortmund a narrow 1-0 victory over winless Sturm Graz in the Champions League on Tuesday. (More Football News)

A dominant showing from Nuri Sahin's side made it three wins from four games so far in the competition, moving them up to fourth in the new 36-team league. 

Dortmund started brightly at the Westfalenstadion but were unable to find a breakthrough, with Marcel Sabitzer, Maximilian Beier and Serhou Guirassy going close. 

They recorded 13 shots in the first half, their most in the opening 45 minutes of a Champions League match without scoring since Opta recorded this data (since 2003-04).

But Sturm Graz offered a threat on the break after the interval, with Jusuf Gazibegovic curling an effort narrowly wide before Mika Biereth missed a header from close range.

However, Dortmund left it late to seal the win as Malen pounced on Emanuel Aiwu's loose pass before being sent through by Guirassy, with the Dutchman rattling the ball beyond 
Kjell Scherpen to seal another Champions League home win.

Nuri Sahin has struggled for results at the start of his Borussia Dortmund tenure - null
Dortmund Chief Sebastian Kehl Confident In Nuri Sahin Despite Early Season Struggles

Data Debrief: Home comforts

While Sahin has come under fire for Dortmund's displays away from home, there is no arguing with his record at the Westfalenstadion.

He became the first Dortmund coach since the Bundesliga was founded to win each of his first seven home matches in charge (all competitions), while BVB are now unbeaten in 13 consecutive Champions League home games (W9 D4) - an extended club record. 

Malen’s winner was timed at 84:56, Dortmund’s latest winning goal in a Champions League match since Kevin Groskreutz netted against Marseille in December 2013.

