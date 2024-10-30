Dortmund Chief Sebastian Kehl Confident In Nuri Sahin Despite Early Season Struggles

Borussia Dortmund sporting director Sebastian Kehl is confident Nuri Sahin can turn things around at the club after being dumped out of the DFB-Pokal on Tuesday. (More Football News)
Dortmund were beaten 1-0 by Wolfsburg in their second-round clash, with Jonas Wind's extra-time winner deciding the contest at the Volkswagen Arena.
It marked a miserable week for BVB, who are now without a win in four games in all competitions, piling more pressure on Sahin.
Dortmund lost 5-2 to Real Madrid in the Champions League last week, despite leading by two goals, before losing to Augsburg upon their Bundesliga return.
Sahin has won seven of his first 13 matches in charge in all competitions (D1 L5). While Kehl acknowledged the results had not been good enough, he remained confident in the Dortmund boss.
"It is clear that we are not satisfied with the overall situation of our results," Kehl said.
"But we have to stick together and work hard on things. We are lagging behind in our goals. But we will go through it together.
"This is a situation that Dortmund has handled successfully in the past.
"The atmosphere in the changing room was one of frustration, very quiet," Kehl added on Dortmund's cup exit.
"At the end of the day, we have now been eliminated and that is very bitter."
Sahin has, however, had to try and navigate some difficult fixtures without a plethora of his first-team players.
Dortmund are without Niklas Sule, Julian Ryerson, Waldemar Anton, Karim Adeyemi and Gio Reyna due to injury.
Sahin's side have managed just 13 points after eight games in the Bundesliga, their worst start in 10 years, having picked up just seven points at this stage in 2014-15.
They have also conceded 14 goals in the Bundesliga, only letting in more during the 2007-08 season (16).
Despite an away trip to second-placed RB Leipzig up next for Dortmund, Kehl is confident they can earn a first league away win this term.
"The squad is relatively small due to the unfortunate injury situation. Still, we will try to win the match on Saturday," Kehl said.
But it looks like a difficult task for Dortmund as they head into the encounter having lost six of their last seven competitive games against Leipzig.
They had previously gone on an eight-match unbeaten run against Leipzig in all competitions (W6 D2).