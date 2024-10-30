Football

German Cup 2nd Round Recap: Wolfsburg Eliminate Dortmund; Holders Bayer Enter Round Of 16

RB Leipzig, the winners of back-to-back DFB-Pokal's before Bayer Leverkusen's triumph last year, also went into the hat for the next round after a 4-2 win over St. Pauli

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
Jonas Wind
Jonas Wind scored an extra-time winner for Wolfsburg against Borussia Dortmund in the DFB-Pokal.
info_icon

Jonas Wind's extra-time winner saw Wolfsburg dump Borussia Dortmund out of the DFB-Pokal in the second round, piling more pressure on Nuri Sahin. (More Football News)

With the game goalless after 90 minutes, the encounter at the Volkswagen Arena looked destined for penalties until Wind tapped home from close range in the 117th minute. 

Dortmund started strongly and almost took the lead early on when Maximilian Beier was sent through on goal, but struck the post with only Kamil Grabara to beat. 

Vincent Kompany wants to improve Bayern Munich's record in the DFB-Pokal - null
Mainz Vs Bayern Munich, DFB-Pokal: Kompany Aiming To Right Wrongs

BY Stats Perform

Further chances fell to Serhou Guirassy and Beier, but the visitors were unable to take advantage of their dominant first 45 minutes. 

Wolfsburg grew into the contest after the break, and came closest in the second minute of extra-time when Tiago Thomas hit the woodwork and Wind had a header cleared off the line by Ramy Bensebaini. 

But Denmark international Wind would have the final say, netting the winner to leave Dortmund winless in their last three games in all competitions. 

It was, however, a more comfortable evening for holders Bayer Leverkusen, who swept aside second-tier Elversberg 3-0 on Tuesday. 

Patrik Schick scored a brace in the first nine minutes to put Xabi Alonso's side in control, with Aleix Garcia adding Leverkusen's third with a stunning free-kick before the break. 

Elversberg beat Leverkusen in the first round of the 2022-23 DFB-Pokal, making them the last team to beat the current holders in the competition.

RB Leipzig, the winners of back-to-back DFB-Pokal's before Leverkusen's triumph last year, also went into the hat for the next round after a 4-2 win over St. Pauli. 

Xabi Alonso was frustrated by Leverkusen's defending - null
Bundesliga: Bayer Leverkusen Pay Price For 'Soft' Defending In Werder Bremen Draw, Feels Xabi Alonso

BY Stats Perform

Yussuf Poulsen and Christoph Baumgartner handed Marco Rose's side an early advantage before Morgan Guilavogui halved the deficit at the Red Bull Arena. 

Poulsen notched his second on the half-hour mark, only for Eric Smith to score the visitors' second after the interval. 

But Leipzig's progression was sealed by Antonio Nusa, who rounded off a fine solo run with his third goal for the club in all competitions.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. IPL 2025 Retention: Breakdown Of Scenarios For Players To Be Retained And Available Purse
  2. IPL 2025 Retention: What Is Right-To-Match And Why RTM is Important
  3. IPL 2025 Retention: Capped To Uncapped, What Is The Cost Of Keeping A Player?
  4. IPL 2025 Retention: Five Key Questions Answered Before Deadline Day
  5. IPL 2025 Retention: How Many Players Can A Team Keep - Explained
Football News
  1. German Cup 2nd Round Recap: Wolfsburg Eliminate Dortmund; Holders Bayer Enter Round Of 16
  2. Nottingham Vs West Ham Preview, Premier League: Match Prediction, Players To Watch, Head-To-Head Record
  3. Nepal Vs Bangladesh: ANFA To Personally Handle Ticket Sales For SAFF Women's Championship Final
  4. Cristiano Ronaldo Misses 96th Minute Penalty As Al-Nassr Crash Out Of Saudi's Kings Cup - Watch
  5. Ballon d'Or 2024: Vinicius Jr Breaks Silence After Missing Out On Prestigious Award To Man City's Rodri
Tennis News
  1. Paris Masters 2024: Rublev's ATP Finals Hopes Dented After Cerundolo Defeat
  2. Paris Masters 2024: Carlos Alcaraz Cruises Past Nicolas Jarry In Opener
  3. Paris Masters 2024: Casper Ruud Crashes Out After Defeat By Jordan Thompson
  4. Paris Masters: Jannik Sinner Second Big Name To Withdraw - Check Reason
  5. ATP Finals 2024: Rohan Bopanna-Matthew Ebden Pair Qualifies For Season Finale
Hockey News
  1. Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: India Captain Amir Ali Happy With Bronze Medal After Semi-Final Exit
  2. 'Unmatched Skill, Unstoppable Goals': PM Narendra Modi Heaps Praise On Rani Rampal
  3. Hockey India League: Delhi SG Pipers Replace Forward Ruhr With Midfielder Toscani
  4. Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: India Announces 18-Member Squad; Salima Tete Named As Captain
  5. Sultan Of Johor Cup: India Colts Pip New Zealand In Penalty Shootout, Bag Bronze

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Day In Pics: October 30, 2024
  2. Karnataka: HC Grants Interim Bail To Actor Darshan On Medical Grounds
  3. Salman Khan Gets Death Threat Again With Demand For Rs 2 Crore; Cops Launch Probe
  4. Deliberate Leaking Of Info To US Paper & Amit Shah's Alleged Key Role | Latest On India-Canada Row
  5. India-China Border Row: 'Did Not Play Any Role', Says US Amid Disengagement In Ladakh
Entertainment News
  1. Don: 1978-Forever
  2. The Netherworld Of News In Nightcrawler
  3. 55th IFFI: List Of Films To Be Screened In Indian Panorama
  4. The Fable Review: Raam Reddy’s Sublime Second Feature Glides Between The Real And Dreamlike
  5. Tarzan Series Actor Ron Ely Dies At 86, Daughter Confirms With An Emotional Note
US News
  1. US Elections 2024: Who's Ahead - Harris Or Trump? Here's What The Latest Polls Say
  2. US Elections 2024: Biden Sparks Row After Calling Trump Supporters 'Garbage'
  3. The Irony That Is American Democracy
  4. Trump Or Harris: Who Owns The Whiteness Of America?
  5. Washington Post, LA Times Decide Against Presidential Endorsements Despite Backlash | Here's Why
World News
  1. In Photos: Hurricane Oscar Devastates Cuba's Guantanamo Province
  2. In Photos: Cars Swept Away, Rivers Overflow As Flash Flood Inundates Spain
  3. Spain Floods: Over 50 Dead And Several Missing After Flash Floods; Train Services Disrupted
  4. US Elections 2024: Who's Ahead - Harris Or Trump? Here's What The Latest Polls Say
  5. US Elections 2024: Biden Sparks Row After Calling Trump Supporters 'Garbage'
Latest Stories
  1. US Elections 2024: Who's Ahead - Harris Or Trump? Here's What The Latest Polls Say
  2. IPL 2025 Retention: How Many Players Can A Team Keep - Explained
  3. Kali Puja 2024: Date, Time, Significance And Traditions Of The Shyama Puja
  4. Diwali 2024: Rituals and Traditions You Must Know
  5. Naraka Chaturdashi, Choti Diwali, And Kali Chaudas: All You Need To Know About The Festival
  6. Today's Horoscope For October 30, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  7. India-China Border Row: 'Did Not Play Any Role', Says US Amid Disengagement In Ladakh
  8. Govardhan Puja 2024: Date, Shubh Muhurat And All You Need To Know