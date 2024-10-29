Football

Mainz Vs Bayern Munich, DFB-Pokal: Kompany Aiming To Right Wrongs

Bayern Munich have struggled in previous editions of DFB-Pokal, losing to Holstein Kiel, Borussia Monchengladbach and Saarbrucken in the second round in three of the last four seasons

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
Vincent Kompany
Vincent Kompany wants to improve Bayern Munich's record in the DFB-Pokal
info_icon

Vincent Kompany insisted Bayern Munich's DFB-Pokal second round tie against Mainz is "just as important as a final", with the aim of improving their cup record. (More Football News)

Bayern have struggled in previous editions of the tournament, losing to Holstein Kiel, Borussia Monchengladbach and Saarbrucken in the second round in three of the last four editions.

The 20-time champions of the competition reached the quarter-finals against Freiburg in 2022-23 - their best run since winning the title against Bayer Leverkusen in 2020.

Wednesday's fixture offers the chance for Bayern to improve their DFB-Pokal record, though Kompany was not underestimating Mainz's threat. 

"We cannot change the past," Kompany told a press conference. "Now it is about what we can deliver tomorrow.

"That is where our entire focus is on. I have a lot of faith in the team."

"In my mentality there is no ranking (of competitions)," Kompany added. "It is always only about the next game.

"For us it is as important as a final because it is the next game and we want to win it and we will do everything to be successful.

"Mainz are strong in one-on-one (situations) and try to put pressure on with their compact game," Kompany added.

"It is a Cup game and no easy task. It is important that we keep at it."

Kompany led his side back to winning ways in the Bundesliga at the weekend with a 5-0 thrashing of Bochum after losing to Barcelona in the Champions League. 

Barca's 4-1 triumph ended a run of six games without a win against Bayern in the competition, leaving Kompany's men with three points from their first three games.

But victory over Bochum ensured they remained ahead of RB Leipzig on goal difference at the Bundesliga summit. 

Kompany has seen his team net 12 goals in their last three matches, and was happy with the players' response to their midweek humbling against Barca.

"We remained calm and worked on the details to get better," Kompany said of his team's efforts last week.

"That is the way it is now as well. Our goal is to take that next step."

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Women Vs New Zealand Women, 3rd ODI Live Score: Shafali Verma Departs Early | IND-W At 65/1 In 15 Overs
  2. When Virat Kohli Blocked Glenn Maxwell On Instagram For Teasing His Shoulder Injury
  3. India Vs New Zealand, 3rd Test: Will Harshit Rana Make Debut? Pacer To Join IND Squad - Report
  4. Pakistan Tour Of Australia 2024 Guide: Live Streaming, Schedule, Squads - All You Need To Know
  5. Ranji Trophy Group A Round 3 Day 3: Maharashtra Thrash Meghalaya By 10 Wickets, Mumbai Vs Tripura Match Drawn
Football News
  1. Newcastle United Vs Chelsea, EFL Cup: Must Make 'Right Call' On Gordon Fitness, Says Howe
  2. Hyderabad FC Vs Mohun Bagan, ISL 2024-25 Preview: Mariners And Nizams Battle For Momentum
  3. Ballon D'Or 2024: Carlo Ancelotti Wins Johan Cruyff Trophy, Thanks Real Madrid Stars Vinicius Jr, Dani Carvajal
  4. Aitana Bonmati Hopeful Of More Barcelona Titles After Second Ballon d'Or Feminin Award
  5. 'Keep Working Hard' - Rodri Backs Compatriot Lamine Yamal For Future Ballon d'Or Glory
Tennis News
  1. ATP Finals 2024: Rohan Bopanna-Matthew Ebden Pair Qualifies For Season Finale
  2. Paris Masters 2024: Stefanos Tsitsipas Stays In Contention For ATP Finals After First-Round Win
  3. ATP Paris Masters 2024 Round 1 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online
  4. Holger Rune Shocked In Basel As Jack Draper Reaches Vienna Final
  5. Paris Masters Preview, Live Streaming: All You Need To Know About Last ATP 1000 Event Of Season
Hockey News
  1. Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: India Captain Amir Ali Happy With Bronze Medal After Semi-Final Exit
  2. 'Unmatched Skill, Unstoppable Goals': PM Narendra Modi Heaps Praise On Rani Rampal
  3. Hockey India League: Delhi SG Pipers Replace Forward Ruhr With Midfielder Toscani
  4. Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: India Announces 18-Member Squad; Salima Tete Named As Captain
  5. Sultan Of Johor Cup: India Colts Pip New Zealand In Penalty Shootout, Bag Bronze

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Why ‘Abua’ Is Important In Jharkhand Assembly Elections
  2. Baba Siddique’s Son Now Receives Death Threat, Delhi Child Spiritual Orator On ‘Radar’ Of Bishnoi Gang
  3. Toxic Foam Floats Over Yamuna River As Pollution Rises In Delhi
  4. Day In Pics: October 29, 2024
  5. Tihar Jail, Businessmen and Mexican Drug Cartels: All About NCB's Massive Meth Lab Bust
Entertainment News
  1. The Netherworld Of News In Nightcrawler
  2. 55th IFFI: List Of Films To Be Screened In Indian Panorama
  3. The Fable Review: Raam Reddy’s Sublime Second Feature Glides Between The Real And Dreamlike
  4. Tarzan Series Actor Ron Ely Dies At 86, Daughter Confirms With An Emotional Note
  5. Archiving the Death of Democracy: How ‘Jamoora’ Does What No Indian Film Has
US News
  1. Trump Or Harris: Who Owns The Whiteness Of America?
  2. Washington Post, LA Times Decide Against Presidential Endorsements Despite Backlash | Here's Why
  3. Racist, Anti-Puerto Rican Remarks At Trump Rally Spark Outrage |Will It Impact Swing State Votes?
  4. Kamala Harris, The Immigrant Advocate Who’s Now Echoing Trump’s Policies
  5. US Elections: The Stark Contrasts Between Harris And Trump's Economic Visions
World News
  1. China Announces New Measures For Couples To Have More Children To Avert Demographic Crisis
  2. In Taliban's Latest Attempt To Silence, Afghan Women Now Banned From Conversing, Speaking Loudly
  3. Who Is Naim Qassem? New Hezbollah Chief Who Fled Lebanon Out Of Fear For His Life
  4. The Challenges Facing Kamala Harris In 2024 US Elections
  5. Trump Or Harris: Who Owns The Whiteness Of America?
Latest Stories
  1. North Korea Sends Foreign Minister To Russia Amid Reports Of Troop Deployment | Details
  2. Shiv Sena Announces 15 More Candidates In Third List, 4 From BJP | See Full List
  3. Diwali 2024: Date, Shubh Muhurat, And Significance Of The 5-days Festival
  4. India Women Vs New Zealand Women, 3rd ODI Live Score: Shafali Verma Departs Early | IND-W At 65/1 In 15 Overs
  5. Naraka Chaturdashi 2024: Everything You Need To Know About The Festival
  6. Naraka Chaturdashi 2024: Things To Keep In Mind While Lighting Diya For Lord Yama
  7. Dhanteras 2024: 9 Auspicious Items You Must Buy
  8. Daily Horoscope For Today, October 29, 2024: Astrological Forecasts For Each Zodiac Sign