Mainz Vs Bayern Munich, DFB-Pokal: Kompany Aiming To Right Wrongs

Vincent Kompany insisted Bayern Munich's DFB-Pokal second round tie against Mainz is "just as important as a final", with the aim of improving their cup record. (More Football News)
Bayern have struggled in previous editions of the tournament, losing to Holstein Kiel, Borussia Monchengladbach and Saarbrucken in the second round in three of the last four editions.
The 20-time champions of the competition reached the quarter-finals against Freiburg in 2022-23 - their best run since winning the title against Bayer Leverkusen in 2020.
Wednesday's fixture offers the chance for Bayern to improve their DFB-Pokal record, though Kompany was not underestimating Mainz's threat.
"We cannot change the past," Kompany told a press conference. "Now it is about what we can deliver tomorrow.
"That is where our entire focus is on. I have a lot of faith in the team."
"In my mentality there is no ranking (of competitions)," Kompany added. "It is always only about the next game.
"For us it is as important as a final because it is the next game and we want to win it and we will do everything to be successful.
"Mainz are strong in one-on-one (situations) and try to put pressure on with their compact game," Kompany added.
"It is a Cup game and no easy task. It is important that we keep at it."
Kompany led his side back to winning ways in the Bundesliga at the weekend with a 5-0 thrashing of Bochum after losing to Barcelona in the Champions League.
Barca's 4-1 triumph ended a run of six games without a win against Bayern in the competition, leaving Kompany's men with three points from their first three games.
But victory over Bochum ensured they remained ahead of RB Leipzig on goal difference at the Bundesliga summit.
Kompany has seen his team net 12 goals in their last three matches, and was happy with the players' response to their midweek humbling against Barca.
"We remained calm and worked on the details to get better," Kompany said of his team's efforts last week.
"That is the way it is now as well. Our goal is to take that next step."