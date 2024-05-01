German club Borussia Dortmund will face an in-form Paris Saint-Germain, who were recently crowned Ligue 1 champions and star forward Kylian Mbappe, who will look to end his PSG career on a high with a European medal to his name. (More Football News)
Germany did not have a single semi-finalist in each of the last three seasons in the UCL but Bayern and Dortmund have changed that this time around.
Despite an insipid season in the Bundesliga, Dortmund have mounted an impressive European campaign with the inclusion of Manchester United loanee, Jadon Sancho.
With Mbappe off to Real Madrid, reportedly, the Qatar-backed club will finally look to end his UCL hoodoo and give their fans something to cheer about in the European competition.
Live Streaming Info:
When and where will the Borussia Dortmund vs Paris Saint-Germain Champions League 2023-24 semifinal first-leg match kick-off?
The Borussia Dortmund vs Paris Saint-Germain Champions League 2023-24 semi-final 1st leg match will kick-off at 12:30 AM IST, Wednesday, May 1 at the Signal-Iduna Park, Dortmund.
Where can you watch the Borussia Dortmund vs Paris Saint-Germain Champions League 2023-24 semi-final 1st leg match
The Borussia Dortmund vs Paris Saint-Germain Champions League 2023-24 semi-final 1st leg match will be live telecasted on the Sony Sports Network.
Where can one live stream the Borussia Dortmund vs Paris Saint-Germain Champions League 2023-24 semi-final 1st leg match
The Borussia Dortmund vs Paris Saint-Germain Champions League 2023-24 semi-final 1st leg match can be streamed live on the SonyLiv app and website.