Bolivia won 1-0 against Brazil in FIFA World Cup 2025 CONMEBOL Qualifiers
Miguel Terceros scored critical penalty for Bolivia
Colombia's victory over Venezuela assisted Bolivia's advancement to playoff
Bolivia aim for fourth FIFA World Cup appearance since 1994
Bolivia secured a FIFA World Cup 2026 playoff berth following their 1-0 victory over Brazil in South American qualifying on Tuesday, September 9. Miguel Terceros converted a penalty in the first half, and Colombia's 6-3 win against Venezuela simultaneously furthered Bolivia's advancement to the critical playoff tournament.
Terceros scored a penalty in the 45th minute, thereby securing Bolivia's first such win over Brazil since 2019. Bolivia aims to qualify for their fourth World Cup, having last appeared in 1994.
Six nations will compete in the playoff tournament, which takes place during March's international window. This tournament ultimately determines the final two spots for the FIFA World Cup 2026, hosted jointly by the United States, Canada, and Mexico.
Other South American Qualifiers
Colombia's 6-3 triumph over Venezuela proved essential for Bolivia's progress. Luis Diaz, a Sporting CP player, delivered a stellar performance for Colombia, scoring four goals in the 42nd, 50th, 59th, and 67th minutes. Yerry Mina scored in the 10th minute, and Jhon Cordoba added another goal in the 75th minute.
Uruguay and Colombia had already secured direct qualification for next year's World Cup in the preceding week, making this final round of qualifiers crucial for deciding the team advancing to the international playoff. Colombia finished third in the qualifiers.
Elsewhere, Enner Valencia's penalty secured Ecuador a 1-0 win against reigning champions Argentina. The 35-year-old Valencia converted in the 45th minute. Ecuador finished second in the South American standings with 29 points, behind Argentina's 38 points.
Lionel Messi, who played his last official home match last Thursday, did not feature in the Argentina match. Meanwhile, Uruguay finished the qualifying tournament with a goalless draw against Chile, and Paraguay defeated Peru one goal to nil.
World Cup Qualification: Path For South American Sides
South American qualification for the FIFA World Cup involves a rigorous round-robin format, where ten national teams compete for direct qualification spots and a single play-off berth. This challenging framework means that every match carries significant weight, as teams battle for points to secure their place in football's premier global tournament.
Historically, Brazil and Argentina have dominated, but other nations frequently demonstrate strong performances, making the CONMEBOL qualifiers some of the most fiercely contested in international football. The system ensures only the strongest teams advance, reflecting their consistent performance over the qualification cycle.
(With AP Inputs)