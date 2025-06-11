Football

FIFA World Cup 2026 Guide: Everything You Need To Know About Next Year's Showpiece

Brazil have won the FIFA World Cup a record five times: 1958, 1962, 1970, 1994 and 2002. Germany and Italy have each won four titles. Argentina have three

FIFA World Cup trophy AP photo
The World Cup trophy is displayed before the UEFA preliminary draw for the 2026 FIFA World Cup tournament at FIFA headquarters in Zurich, Switzerland. Photo: File/AP
info_icon

The World Cup kicks off one year from now and will be hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico. The 23rd edition of football's most prestigious tournament, which has been running since 1930, will be the biggest yet with 48 teams taking part. Here's what to know about the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

When is the 2026 World Cup

The tournament will be played through June and July. It kicks off at the Azteca Stadium in Mexico City on June 11, with the final held July 19 at MetLife Stadium, which will be referred to as the New York New Jersey Stadium during FIFA's tournament.

How to get tickets for the 2026 World Cup

Fans can register their interest in tickets through FIFA.

Who will play in the 2026 World Cup

So far, more than a dozen countries have booked their place in the 48-team tournament, including co-hosts the United States, Canada and Mexico, as well as defending champion Argentina.

Japan, Iran, Jordan, Uzbekistan, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand, Brazil and Ecuador are also through.

Sixteen teams will qualify from Europe — more than any other region.

Africa will have nine teams and Asia eight, with both also getting a place in the playoffs.

South America will have six teams qualifying directly and a playoff place. North and Central America and the Caribbean will also have six direct qualifiers and two playoff places.

Oceania will only have one direct qualifier and a playoff place.

Uzbekistan celebrate their historic qualification - null
Uzbekistan Seal Historic Maiden FIFA World Cup Qualification After UAE Draw

BY Stats Perform

Which cities will be hosting the 2026 World Cup

The United States will host games in Arlington, Texas; Atlanta; East Rutherford, New Jersey; Foxborough, Massachusetts; Houston; Inglewood, California; Kansas City, Missouri; Miami Gardens, Florida; Philadelphia, Seattle; and San Jose, California.

Two Canadian cities will have World Cup games: Toronto and Vancouver, British Columbia.

In Mexico, games will be played in Guadalajara, Monterrey and Mexico City.

What is the format of the 2026 World Cup

The tournament will follow the same format as in recent years, just with a bigger field.

There will be 12 groups of four teams. The teams in each group play each other and the top two will advance to a knockout stage. The eight best third-place teams will also advance.

The knockouts will be played from the round of 32 to the final.

Who won the last World Cup?

The previous World Cup was held in 2022 at Qatar, where Argentina defeated France in a penalty shootout in the final.

Which country has won the most World Cup titles?

Brazil holds that record, having won the tournament five times: 1958, 1962, 1970, 1994 and 2002. Germany and Italy have each won four titles. Argentina has three.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs India A Warm-Up Match: What To Expect From 'Closed Door' Game - Here's All You Need To Know
  2. MLC 2025: AFG Players' Participation Remains Under Cloud After Prez Donald Trump's US Travel Ban
  3. SA Vs AUS, WTC Final 2025: Wickets Continue To Tumble On Day 2 As Pat Cummins-led Australia Gain 218 Lead
  4. Karun Nair's Comeback Story: KL Rahul Recalls His 'Lonely' County Days Ahead Of India Tour Of England 2025
  5. Nepal Vs West Indies: WI To Play Rhinos In Historic T20I Series - Check Full Schedule, Dates, Venue
Football News
  1. Cristiano Ronaldo Scores 138th International Goal As Portugal Fight Back Against Spain In Nations League Final
  2. FIFA 2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Italy Sack Luciano Spalletti Ahead Of Moldova Match
  3. Belgium Vs Wales, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: WAL Boss Bellamy Unfazed By BEL's Stature
  4. Kylian Mbappe Has No Issue With France Critics After 50th International Goal
  5. Club World Cup Has Faced Pushback In Europe But FIFA Is Banking On Its Big Bet
Tennis News
  1. Stuttgart Open 2025: Alexander Zverev Into Quarters Despite Making It 'Complicated'
  2. Queen's Club C'ships: Emma Raducanu Becomes British Number 1 With Last 16 Victory
  3. Queen's Club: Emma Raducanu, Katie Boulter Knocked Out Of Women's Doubles
  4. Stuttgart Open 2025 Wrap: Rohan Bopanna Only Indian In Fray; Yuki Bhambri, Sriram Balaji Exit
  5. Queen's Club Championship: Emma Raducanu Overcomes Nerves To Reach Second Round
Badminton News
  1. Indonesia Open 2025: Satwik-Chirag Cruise Into Quarters, Sindhu Bows Out
  2. PV Sindhu Vs P Chochuwong Live Streaming, Indonesia Open 2025: When, Where To Watch Round Of 16 Match
  3. Indonesia Open Round 1: Sindhu, Satwik-Chirag Win; Sen, Prannoy Bow Out
  4. Satwik-Chirag On Semifinal Finish At Singapore Open: 'Best Is Yet To Come'
  5. Singapore Open: Satwik-Chirag Falter At Semifinal With Close Defeat To Chia-Soh

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Investigation Initiated, Says Civil Aviation Minister; Amit Shah Meets Sole Survivor
  2. Ahmedabad Plane Crash: All Passengers Dead Including Ex- Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani
  3. Maharashtra: Congress Chief Nana Patole Writes To President Demanding Probe Into Alleged Rigging In State Assembly Polls
  4. ‘Can’t Say About Casualties, But Some Students Are Injured, Says A Student Of BJ Medical College
  5. Ahmedabad Plane Crash May Have Happened Because Of Technical And Hydraulic Failure: Experts
Entertainment News
  1. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?
  2. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night
  3. Met Gala 2025: From Priyanka Chopra To Isha Ambani - A Look Back At Indian Celebrities' Most Iconic Red Carpet Moments
  4. 10 Iconic Met Gala Looks Through The Years
  5. Met Gala 2025: When And Where To Watch Fashion's Biggest Night In India; Indian Celebrities Gracing Red Carpet And Their Looks
US News
  1. Appeals Court Temporarily Halts Judge’s Order Returning National Guard Control To California
  2. US Army General Calls Pakistan 'Phenomenal Partner' To Counter Terrorism; Congress Questions PM Modi's Diplomacy
  3. US: Protests Spread Nationwide Amid LA Mayors Urging Trump To Stop Raids; Pentagon Says $134M Cost In Guard Deployment
  4. US-China Deals: America To Get Rare Minerals, Magnets; Admissions At US Colleges, Universities For China | Details
  5. Elon Musk Says, 'Went Too Far' With Posts About President Donald Trump
World News
  1. 10 Best Beer Brands In The World
  2. US Army General Calls Pakistan 'Phenomenal Partner' To Counter Terrorism; Congress Questions PM Modi's Diplomacy
  3. US: Protests Spread Nationwide Amid LA Mayors Urging Trump To Stop Raids; Pentagon Says $134M Cost In Guard Deployment
  4. Explainer | Gaza Convoy: The Long Road Of Resistance And Relief
  5. Sabrina Carpenter's 'Short N’ Sweet' Cover Draws Criticism For Lack Of Originality
Latest Stories
  1. Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash LIVE: PM Modi Takes Stock Of Crash Site, Meets Injured At Hospital
  2. UK Govt Sending Team To Assist In  Air India Crash Investigation
  3. A Listicle Of All The Major Aircraft Crashes That Happened In India  
  4. Air India Plane Crash: Formal Investigation Initiated, Charred Bodies Discovered; Ex-CM Vijay Rupani Among The Dead | Top Developments
  5. Karisma Kapoor’s Ex-Husband And Industrialist Sunjay Kapur Dies Of Heart Attack; Kareena, Saif, Malaika Arrive At Karisma's Residence
  6. Israel Launches ‘Preemptive Strikes’ Against Iran
  7. Horoscope Today, June 13, 2025: What’s in Store for Cancer, Libra, Capricorn & More
  8. Sports LIVE Today: Finn Allen Century Lights Up MLC 2025 Opener; Thomas Frank Appointed As Spurs Boss