Bolivia Vs Brazil, FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers: Carlo Ancelotti Set To Rotate Squad For 'Special Experience'

Brazil take on Bolivia with Ancelotti willing to make changes to his side
Brazil have already qualified for the WC 2026
Brazil will be playing at almost 12,000 feet above sea level when travelling to El Alto to face Bolivia
Carlo Ancelotti revealed that he will be making several changes to his Brazil side that will face Bolivia in World Cup qualifying.
In what will be their final qualifying match ahead of next summer’s tournament, Brazil will be playing at almost 12,000 feet above sea level when travelling to El Alto to face Bolivia.
Brazil have already qualified for next summer’s World Cup, sitting in second in the South America qualifying group, but Bolivia must win to give them a chance of qualification for the tournament.
Ancelotti said he will assess the fitness of his players ahead of a “very special experience” in Bolivia.
“Yes, my idea is to make some changes,” said Ancelotti.
“We’re evaluating player fatigue. There’s a factor here we have to consider, and that could affect our strategy.
"I’m gathering input from players who have played under these conditions, since I don’t have much personal experience.
“The national team, however, has played there many times - it’s nothing new for Brazil. Our plan is to adjust both the strategy and the players.”
“I consider this a very special experience. I’ve never been to Bolivia, never to La Paz. For me, it’s an important opportunity.
“I’m excited and eager for my team to play well and win, which is always the goal.”
Since a goalless draw against Bolivia in 2017, Brazil have scored 17 goals in four wins against their upcoming opponents.
Rodrygo and Neymar, who were left out of Ancelotti’s squad for this international break, both scored twice as Brazil ran out 5-1 victors in the reverse fixture.