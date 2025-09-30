Bodo/Glimt vs Tottenham Hotspur Live Streaming, UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Preview, Head-To-Head And More

  • Tottenham lead the head-to-head against Bodo/Glimt 2-0, winning both legs in the Europa League semi-finals last season

  • Spurs opened their UCL 2025-26 campaign with a narrow 1-0 win over Villarreal, thanks to an early own goal

  • Bodo/Glimt drew 2-2 away at Slavia Prague in their Champions League opener, showing resilience after fighting back

Norwegian outfit Bodo/Glimt welcome Thomas Frank's Tottenham Hotspur to the Aspmyra Stadion for their UEFA Champions League 2025-26 league stage matchday 2 fixture on Wednesday (October 1, 2025). Watch the Bodo/Glimt vs Tottenham football match live tonight.

The two sides last met just four months ago in the UEFA Europa League semi-finals, where Spurs prevailed 5-1 on aggregate, winning 3-1 in London and 2-0 in Bodo.

Both teams come into matchday 2 with contrasting results in their campaign openers. Tottenham survived a scare to beat Villarreal 1-0 at home, courtesy of an early own goal by Luiz Junior (4th minute), while Kjetil Knutsen's team fought back to share the spoils at Slavia Prague (2-2).

Tottenham's best European result remains their Europa League win last season, which ended a 17-year title drought. Bodo/Glimt's crowning achievement was qualifying for the Champions League proper for the first time.

Bodo/Glimt Vs Tottenham Head-To-Head Record

Tottenham lead the head-to-head record 2-0, thanks to the wins in their Europa League semi-final last season. In fact, the Norwegian 'The Super Team' has lost all of their games against English sides in major European competition (5/5).

Bodo/Glimt Vs Tottenham Live Streaming Details  

When is the Bodo/Glimt vs Tottenham, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 match being played? 

The Bodo/Glimt vs Tottenham, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 match will be played on Wednesday, October 1, 2025 at the Aspmyra Stadion. Kick-off is scheduled for 12:30 AM IST.  

Where to watch the Bodo/Glimt vs Tottenham, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 match live in India?

The Bodo/Glimt vs Tottenham, UEFA Champions League match will be shown on Sony Sports Network, which is the official broadcaster of the tournament in India. Simultaneously, one can stream the match on the SonyLiv app and website. 

