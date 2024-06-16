Football

Belgium Vs Slovakia, Live Streaming UEFA Euro 2024: When, Where To Watch European Championship

Belgium and Slovakia will lock horns in the Group E clash of the Euro 2024 at the Deutsche Bank Park in Frankfurt, Germany on Monday. Here are the live streaming and other details of the match

belgium national football team X @BelRedDevils
Belgium national football team during a practice session in Germany Photo: X/ @BelRedDevils
Belgium and Slovakia will kick off their Euro 2024 Group E campaigns with a crucial encounter at the Frankfurt Arena on Monday evening. This group also features Romania and Ukraine, making it an open section where every point counts. (More Football News)

Despite not being among the tournament's favourites, Belgium has the potential to surprise as a dark horse. Under Domenico Tedesco's management, the Red Devils have shown strong form, coming into the tournament with friendly wins over Montenegro and Luxembourg, scoring five goals without conceding.

Slovakia, meanwhile, will aim for a strong start, hoping for at least a second-place finish or a solid third to advance. The Falcons have not featured in a World Cup since 2010 but participated in Euro 2020, exiting in the group stage. Their best Euro performance was reaching the last 16 in 2016.

Slovakia come into this match with confidence, having secured impressive 4-0 friendly victories over San Marino and Wales. Francesco Calzona’s side have only one loss in their last seven matches and finished second in their qualifying group behind Portugal, amassing 22 points from 10 games.

This will be the fourth encounter between the two nations, with Belgium winning their previous clash in a friendly in 2013. Slovakia are still searching for their first-ever win against the Red Devils.

Belgium At UEFA Euro: 'It's All About Group Spirit' - Tedesco After Sticking With 25-Man Squad

BY Stats Perform

Here are all the details about Belgium vs Slovakia, UEFA European Championship 2024 Group E matchday 1 Live Streaming:

When is Belgium vs Slovakia, UEFA European Championship 2024 Group E Match?

The Belgium vs Slovakia, UEFA European Championship 2024 Group E football match will take place on June 17, Monday at the Deutsche Bank Park, Frankfurt, Germany at 9:30 PM IST.

Where to watch Belgium vs Slovakia, UEFA European Championship 2024 Group E Match?

Sony Sports Network has the broadcast rights for UEFA Euro 2024 in India and the Indian sub-continent -- Sony Sports Ten 2 SD & HD in English, Sony Sports Ten 3 SD & HD in Hindi, Sony Sports Ten 4 SD & HD in Tamil & Telugu and Sony Sports Ten 5 SD & HD in Bengali & Malayalam.

All matches of UEFA Euro 2024 can be live-streamed on the SonyLIV app and website.

Click HERE to find your global broadcast partners and live streaming information.

