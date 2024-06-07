Football

Belgium At UEFA Euro: 'It's All About Group Spirit' - Tedesco After Sticking With 25-Man Squad

The head coach was expected to maximise his squad to the allowed capacity of 26 players before the deadline by including one of the young midfielders, but he has chosen to remain with his provisional selection

Tedesco has confirmed his final Belgium squad.
info_icon

Belgium boss Domenico Tedesco has opted to stick with a 25-man squad for Euro 2024, despite having the option to include an additional player. (More Football News)

Tedesco initially named a 25-player party, notably excluding Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, while inviting Arne Engels and Mandela Keita to train with the team ahead of their final warm-up matches against Montenegro and Luxembourg.

The head coach was expected to maximise his squad to the allowed capacity of 26 players before the deadline by including one of the young midfielders, but he has chosen to remain with his provisional selection.

Nevertheless, Belgium have plenty of quality and experience throughout the squad, including the likes of skipper Kevin De Bruyne, Romelu Lukaku, Leandro Trossard and Youri Tielemans, as well as most-capped player Jan Vertonghen. 

"We have decided to go to the European Championship with 25 [players]," Tedesco told reports during a press conference.

"It's all about the group spirit. I didn't want to disappoint a young player. I have always been clear that we would go to Germany with 25."

The Red Devils boss also provided an injury update on Vertonghen, who is currently nursing a groin problem, but is expected to recover in time for the tournament.

"It won't be long before Vertonghen is back," Tedesco added. "Of course, it is not easy for him to be on the sidelines, but he is an important player in our selection."

Belgium complete their preparations against Luxembourg on Saturday. They begin their Euro 2024 campaign against Slovakia on June 17, while also facing Ukraine and Romania in Group E.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. 'Insult': SP, Congress On RLD's Jayant Chaudhary Not Getting Seat On Stage In NDA Meet
  2. Ensure No Untoward Incidents Related To Hoarding Collapse Happen: SC To Railways And Mumbai Civic Body
  3. After Setback In LS Polls, AAP Now Focuses On Delhi Assembly Elections
  4. Day In Pics: June 07, 2024
  5. Can Exit Polls Predict Election Results? Does It Only Wield Stock Market Boom?
Entertainment News
  1. Kartik Aaryan On Why He Didn't Renew Contract With Fairness Cream Brand: I Understood That It Could Be Wrong
  2. 'Gullak 4's Sunita Rajwar On Why She Took A Break From Acting Once: I Decided I’ll Not Play A Maid Anymore
  3. From ‘Gullak 4’ To ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’, Five OTT Releases To Watch This Weekend
  4. ‘MasterChef India Tamil’: Akash Muralidharan Crowned The Ultimate Winner
  5. 'Hello, I’m Dolly': Dolly Parton Takes Center Stage With New Broadway Musical Based On Her Life
Sports News
  1. F1 2024: Lewis Hamilton Believes Mercedes 'Not Far Away' After Upgrades
  2. Belgium At UEFA Euro: 'It's All About Group Spirit' - Tedesco After Sticking With 25-Man Squad
  3. Paris Olympics 2024: Organizers Unveil Display Of Five Olympic Rings Mounted On Eiffel Tower
  4. Canada Vs Ireland, ICC T20 World Cup Live Score: CAN Lose Two Wickets After Put Into Bat In New York
  5. Real Madrid's Vinicius Jr Is The Best Player In The World, Says Brazilian Ronaldo
World News
  1. National Donut Day Deals: How To Score Freebies And Discounts From Dunkin', Krispy Kreme, Tim Hortons And More!
  2. Rishi Sunak 'Apologises' For Leaving D-Day Celebrations Early; UK Foreign Secy, Veterans Minister Back Him
  3. 'Hello, I’m Dolly': Dolly Parton Takes Center Stage With New Broadway Musical Based On Her Life
  4. Los Angeles YouTuber Alex Choi Faces Explosives Charges Over Helicopter Fireworks Stunt Targeting Lamborghini
  5. Yemen's Houthi Rebels Detain At Least 9 UN Staffers For Unspecified Reasons, Says Officials
Latest Stories
  1. Avneet Kaur Defends Romancing Nawazuddin Siddiqui Despite Age Gap In ‘Tiku Weds Sheru’: If It's A Script Requirement, You Can't Say No
  2. ‘Bad Cop’ Trailer: Gulshan Devaiah Takes On A Double Role, Anurag Kashyap Goes Lethal As Gangster Kazbe Mama
  3. New 'Hunger Games' Prequel 'Sunrise On The Reaping' Set for 2026 Release, Movie To Be Based On Suzanne Collins' New Novel
  4. NDA Meeting: Narendra Modi Elected As NDA Leader, To Take Oath As PM For 3rd Term On June 9 | Top Points
  5. 'Alliance With Congress Only For Lok Sabha Polls, We'll Go Solo For Delhi Election': AAP
  6. Richa Chadha Comes Out In Support Of ‘Heeramandi’ Co-Star Sharmin Segal, Tells Netizens ‘Be Kind Please’
  7. Today's Sports Updates Live: Alcaraz Vs Sinner - The Ultimate Tennis Showdown Of Arch-Rivals You Can't Miss!
  8. NDA Meeting LIVE Updates: PM Modi Meets President Murmu, Stakes Claim To Form Government