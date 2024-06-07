Belgium boss Domenico Tedesco has opted to stick with a 25-man squad for Euro 2024, despite having the option to include an additional player. (More Football News)
Tedesco initially named a 25-player party, notably excluding Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, while inviting Arne Engels and Mandela Keita to train with the team ahead of their final warm-up matches against Montenegro and Luxembourg.
The head coach was expected to maximise his squad to the allowed capacity of 26 players before the deadline by including one of the young midfielders, but he has chosen to remain with his provisional selection.
Nevertheless, Belgium have plenty of quality and experience throughout the squad, including the likes of skipper Kevin De Bruyne, Romelu Lukaku, Leandro Trossard and Youri Tielemans, as well as most-capped player Jan Vertonghen.
"We have decided to go to the European Championship with 25 [players]," Tedesco told reports during a press conference.
"It's all about the group spirit. I didn't want to disappoint a young player. I have always been clear that we would go to Germany with 25."
The Red Devils boss also provided an injury update on Vertonghen, who is currently nursing a groin problem, but is expected to recover in time for the tournament.
"It won't be long before Vertonghen is back," Tedesco added. "Of course, it is not easy for him to be on the sidelines, but he is an important player in our selection."
Belgium complete their preparations against Luxembourg on Saturday. They begin their Euro 2024 campaign against Slovakia on June 17, while also facing Ukraine and Romania in Group E.