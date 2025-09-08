Kevin De Bruyne starred as Belgium thumped Kazakhstan 6-0
De Bruyne said it's 'too early' to judge Rudi Garcia's stint
Red Devils sit second in Group J, a point behind North Macedonia but with a game in hand
Kevin De Bruyne insisted it is too early to make a judgement on Belgium head coach Rudi Garcia.
Belgium followed up their 6-0 win over Liechtenstein with a victory against Kazakhstan by the same scoreline, with De Bruyne scoring twice against the latter.
The Napoli midfielder has now scored four goals and provided one assist in his last three World Cup qualifiers as Belgium sit second in Group J, a point behind North Macedonia but with a game in hand.
De Bruyne was pleased with his performance against Kazakhstan, also assisting Jeremy Doku in the win, but did not want to draw any conclusions on Garcia’s time with the national team.
“It all seems pretty fine, but it's difficult to make a judgment after six months,” De Bruyne told VTM.
“It was good. There are always moments that can be better, but it was a good match.
“The first goal went in nicely, yes. I got the second one on a platter from Alexis [Saelemaekers].
“We have taken six points [during this break], but we have also tried to play good football and have scored many goals. We did our job.”
Doku also scored a brace against Kazakhstan at Lotto Park, the home stadium of his former club Anderlecht.
The Manchester City winger was pleased to score on his return to the venue, and was even happier with the result.
“It's always special to return here, it's been five years,” said Doku.
“And if you can score twice, that's nice. I also played better than the previous game.
“We did our job during this break: six out of six points. And we didn't concede a goal, and thus proved that our defence is also stable.
“That is important. Offensively, we feel that we have dynamic players and a lot of talent. We also know that it will be decisive for us in October. Then we will have to play even better to get the points.”