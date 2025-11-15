Kazakhstan 1-1 Belgium Highlights, FIFA World Cup European Qualifiers: 10-Man Hosts Hold Red Devils To Draw

Kazakhstan vs Belgium LIVE Score: Welcome!
Good evening, football fans! We have a cracking World Cup qualifier on offer, with Belgium travelling to Kazakhstan to face the 115th-ranked team. A win tonight would seal their place in the main event. Stay tuned for pre-match updates and line-ups as they are released.
Kazakhstan vs Belgium LIVE Score: Match Details
Fixture: Kazakhstan vs Belgium, Group J Matchday 9
Venue: Astana Arena, Astana, Kazakhstan
Date: Saturday, November 15, 2025
Time: 7:30 PM IST
Live Streaming/Telecast: None
Kazakhstan vs Belgium LIVE Score: Kazakhstan Starting XI
Starting XI: Temirlan Anarbekov; Bagdat Kairov, Alibek Kasym, Nuraly Alip (c), Yan Vorogovskiy; Ramazan Orazov, Erkin Tapalov; Islam Chesnokov, Maksim Samorodov, Galymzhan Kenzhebek; Dastan Satpaev.
Bench: Bekkhan Shayzada (gk), Mukhamedjan Seisen (gk), Sergey Maliy, Dauren Zhumat, Georgy Zhukov, Nauryzbek Zhagorov, Dinmukhamed Karaman, Sultanbek Astanov, Elkhan Astanov, Damir Kasabulat, Arsen Ashirbek, Ivan Sviridov.
Kazakhstan vs Belgium LIVE Score: Belgium Starting XI
Starting XI: Matz Sels; Timothy Castagne, Arthur Theate, Koni De Winter, Joaquin Seys; Nicolas Raskin, Amadou Onana; Jeremy Doku, Hans Vanaken (c), Chales De Ketelaere; Leandro Trossard.
Bench: Senne Lammens (gk), Maarten Vandevoordt (gk), Brandon Mechele, Maxim De Cuyper, Axel Witsel, Youri Tielemans, Dodi Lukebakio, Chales Vanhoutte, Alexis Saelemaekers, Diego Moreiera, Louis Openda, Romeo Vermant.
Kazakhstan vs Belgium LIVE Score: Group J Table
|Pos
|Team
|Pld
|W
|D
|L
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Belgium
|6
|4
|2
|0
|+15
|14
|2
|North Macedonia
|7
|3
|4
|0
|+9
|13
|3
|Wales
|6
|3
|1
|2
|+3
|10
|4
|Kazakhstan
|7
|2
|1
|4
|-4
|7
|5
|Liechtenstein
|6
|0
|0
|6
|-23
|0
Kazakhstan vs Belgium LIVE Score: Head-To-Head
In the last seven meetings between the two sides, Belgium have won five times. Two matches ended in draws, with Kazakhstan being winless in this fixture.
Belgium 6-0 Kazakhstan (2025)
Kazakhstan 0-2 Belgium (2019)
Belgium 3-0 Kazakhstan (2019)
Belgium 4-1 Kazakhstan (2011)
Kazakhstan 0-2 Belgium (2010)
Kazakhstan 2-2 Belgium (2007)
Belgium 0-0 Kazakhstan (2006)
Kazakhstan vs Belgium LIVE Score: Recent Form
Kazakhstan:
Overall: L🔴 L🔴 L🔴 W🟢 D⚫
WC Qualifiers: W🟢 L🔴 L🔴 L🔴 W🟢 D⚫
Belgium:
Overall: W🟢 W🟢 W🟢 D⚫ W🟢
WC Qualifiers: D⚫ W🟢 W🟢 W 🟢D⚫ W🟢
Kazakhstan vs Belgium LIVE Score: Kickoff | KAZ 0-0 BEL
Referee Donatas Rumsas blows his whistle, and the match is underway. Belgium are heavy favourites to win this contest, but they will be up against a spirited Kazakh side playing with a vociferous home support. Stay tuned!
Kazakhstan vs Belgium LIVE Score: 6' KAZ 0-0 BEL
Belgium patiently try and build up to break Kazakhstan's aggressive pressing game. Trossard's free-kick is headed behind for a corner. The Arsenal man floats in a ball into the box, but the ball is cleared.
Kazakhstan vs Belgium LIVE Score: 8' KAZ 0-0 BEL
The first big chance of the game, and it falls to the home side. Kenzhebek makes his way into the Belgian box and lets fly, but Sels does well to parry it behind for a corner. The resulting ball into the box amounts to nothing.
Kazakhstan vs Belgium LIVE Score: GOAL! | 9' KAZ 1-0 BEL
Stuff of dreams, this. Kazakhstan, who were given a 9% chance of winning before the match, have just taken the lead against the mighty Belgium. 17-year-old Satpaev, who will join Chelsea soon, is the one to get on the scoresheet, marking his first international goal. A lovely finish that gave Sels no time to get down and make a save.
Kazakhstan vs Belgium LIVE Score: 15' KAZ 1-0 BEL
Since going down, Belgium have tried to push ahead, but it's difficult against the excellent pressing being shown by Kazakhstan. It's their pitch, their conditions, and the Hawks are making the most of it. First-time balls from Castagne and Trossard, normally so accurate, are failing to reach their teammates.
Kazakhstan vs Belgium LIVE Score: 20' KAZ 1-0 BEL
That was close! Castagne finally gets one of his crosses to find a teammate, and it reaches Vanaken. The midfielder takes a powerful shot which was goalbound, but Anarbekov shows agility to parry it behind for a corner.
Kazakhstan vs Belgium LIVE Score: 27' KAZ 1-0 BEL
A bit of concern for Kazakhstan, with Kenzhebek looking like he has picked up a minor knock, but he is trying to run it off. The home side have been exceptional in the first half-an-hour, both up ahead and at the back. Anerbakov pulled off a stunning save a couple of minutes before to deny Trossard.
Kazakhstan vs Belgium LIVE Score: 34' KAZ 1-0 BEL
A flurry of corners for Kazakhstan, but the Belgian defence has held strong under pressure. Sels comes off his line to hold on to the ball in from Chesnokov, and the danger subsides for the moment.
Kazakhstan vs Belgium LIVE Score: 38' KAZ 1-0 BEL
Another good chance goes begging for Belgium. Doku, who has been in terrific form recently, dances past the defenders and puts in a cross. Raskin gets his head on the it, but it flies wide.
Kazakhstan vs Belgium LIVE Score: 45' KAZ 1-0 BEL
Kenzhebek goes down again, but the winger gets up on his feet. He then makes a fantastic run past several defenders before having a go at goal, forcing a decent save from Selz. Meanwhile, the fourth official indicates a minimum of two minutes of added time.
Kazakhstan vs Belgium LIVE Score: Half Time! | KAZ 1-0 BEL
It's half time at Astana Arena, and, quite stunningly, it's Kazakhstan who have a one-goal lead courtesy of a ninth-minute strike from Satpaev. Credit must go to Anarbekov as well, who made a number of good saves, including a late one from Castagne. A big second half to follow. Stay tuned!
Kazakhstan vs Belgium LIVE Score: Second Half Starts! | KAZ 1-0 BEL
The second half is underway at Astana Arena. Belgium are still favourites to win the match, of course, but they need to do much more to break down the Kazakh backline.
Kazakhstan vs Belgium LIVE Score: GOAL! | 48' KAZ 1-1 BEL
Just three minutes into the second half, and Kazakhstan's dream run ends. Vanaken, who has been one of the biggest threats going forward for the Red Devils, gets the goal after a pinpoint cross from Castagne.
Kazakhstan vs Belgium LIVE Score: 57' KAZ 1-1 BEL
A double for Kazakhstan, as Baysufinov brings on Ivan Sviridov and Arsen Ashirbek. Off come Satpaev and Kenzhebek.
Kazakhstan vs Belgium LIVE Score: 59' KAZ 1-1 BEL
Soooo close from Vanaken, with the Belgian skipper almost putting his side ahead. It's Doku this time who plays in the cross, but Vanaken's resulting shot brings out a terrific mid-air grab from Anarbekov.
Kazakhstan vs Belgium LIVE Score: 63' KAZ 1-1 BEL
Anarbekov is single handedly keeping Kazakhstan in the contest, pulling off another stunning save, this time using his head to keep out a deflected shot from Vanaken. This is an inspired performance from the 22-year-old goalkeeper.
Kazakhstan vs Belgium LIVE Score: 71' KAZ 1-1 BEL
Wholesale changes for Belgium, with three new players coming on – Youri Tielemans, Alexis Saelemaekers, and Lois Openda. Making the way are De Ketelaere, Trossard, and Onana.
Kazakhstan vs Belgium LIVE Score: 76' KAZ 1-1 BEL
So many crosses attempted today – Tielemans' latest effort is the 25th one – but the quality of the ball has been really disappointing so far. With less than 15 minutes of regulation time remaining, the Red Devils must find another gear to live up to their favourites tag.
Kazakhstan vs Belgium LIVE Score: 79' KAZ 1-1 BEL
This is the last thing that Kazakhstan wanted!! They were playing so well against Belgium, but now they are down to 10 men. A tackle from behind by Chesnokov on Doku left the Manchester City winger down in pain. The referee initially showed a yellow card, but upon consultation with VAR, upgrades it to red.
Kazakhstan vs Belgium LIVE Score: 81' KAZ 1-1 BEL
Changes for both sides. Kazakhstan bring on Dinmukhamed Karaman in place of Samorodov, with the home side reacting to going a man down. Meanwhile, Maxime De Cuyper in place of Seys.
Kazakhstan vs Belgium LIVE Score: 86' KAZ 1-1 BEL
Orazov has a rare sight at goal for Kazakhstan. The midfielder gets played into the box. However, his shot is disappointing, sailing over the bar under absolutely no pressure from the Belgian defence.
Kazakhstan vs Belgium LIVE Score: 90+2' KAZ 1-1 BEL
With five minutes of injury time to hold on to, Kazakhstan make a double change, with Georgiy Zhukov and Damir Kasabulat coming on. Making way are Tapalov and Orazov. Just three more minutes for the home side to defend for a famous result.
Kazakhstan vs Belgium LIVE Score: Full Time! | KAZ 1-1 BEL
It's full time at the Astana Arena, and Kazakhstan have held the mighty Belgians to a draw! It won't matter much in terms of qualification, but the fans in Blue will celebrate all night long. For Belgium, though, it's a case of what ifs...