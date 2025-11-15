Kazakhstan 1-1 Belgium Highlights, FIFA World Cup European Qualifiers: 10-Man Hosts Hold Red Devils To Draw

Kazakhstan vs Belgium Highlights, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: Follow the play-by-play updates from the KAZ vs BEL match at Astana Arena, as it happened on November 15, 2025

Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Updated on:
Updated on:
Kazakhstan vs Belgium live score FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers Group J matchday 9
Kazakhstan's Islambek Kuat and Belgium's Jeremy Doku challenge for the ball during the 2026 World Cup group J qualifying match in Astana on Saturday, November 15, 2025. | Photo: AP/
Catch the highlights of the FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers Group J, matchday 9 fixture between Kazakhstan and Belgium at Astana Arena on Saturday, November 15, 2025. Kazakhstan stunned favourites Belgium by holding them to a 1-1 draw, despite going down to 10 men in the second half. The Hawks took an early lead after a ninth minute goal from Dastan Satpaev. Belgium fought back in the second half, with Hans Vanaken scoring three minutes in. From then on, it was one way traffic from the Red Devils, but the hosts held on, despite Islam Chesnokov being sent off in the 77th minute. Catch the play-by-play updates from the Kazakhstan vs Belgium football match right here.
LIVE UPDATES

Kazakhstan vs Belgium LIVE Score: Welcome!

Good evening, football fans! We have a cracking World Cup qualifier on offer, with Belgium travelling to Kazakhstan to face the 115th-ranked team. A win tonight would seal their place in the main event. Stay tuned for pre-match updates and line-ups as they are released.

Kazakhstan vs Belgium LIVE Score: Match Details

  • Fixture: Kazakhstan vs Belgium, Group J Matchday 9

  • Venue: Astana Arena, Astana, Kazakhstan

  • Date: Saturday, November 15, 2025

  • Time: 7:30 PM IST

  • Live Streaming/Telecast: None

Kazakhstan vs Belgium LIVE Score: Kazakhstan Starting XI

Starting XI: Temirlan Anarbekov; Bagdat Kairov, Alibek Kasym, Nuraly Alip (c), Yan Vorogovskiy; Ramazan Orazov, Erkin Tapalov; Islam Chesnokov, Maksim Samorodov, Galymzhan Kenzhebek; Dastan Satpaev.

Bench: Bekkhan Shayzada (gk), Mukhamedjan Seisen (gk), Sergey Maliy, Dauren Zhumat, Georgy Zhukov, Nauryzbek Zhagorov, Dinmukhamed Karaman, Sultanbek Astanov, Elkhan Astanov, Damir Kasabulat, Arsen Ashirbek, Ivan Sviridov.

Kazakhstan vs Belgium LIVE Score: Belgium Starting XI

Starting XI: Matz Sels; Timothy Castagne, Arthur Theate, Koni De Winter, Joaquin Seys; Nicolas Raskin, Amadou Onana; Jeremy Doku, Hans Vanaken (c), Chales De Ketelaere; Leandro Trossard.

Bench: Senne Lammens (gk), Maarten Vandevoordt (gk), Brandon Mechele, Maxim De Cuyper, Axel Witsel, Youri Tielemans, Dodi Lukebakio, Chales Vanhoutte, Alexis Saelemaekers, Diego Moreiera, Louis Openda, Romeo Vermant.

Kazakhstan vs Belgium LIVE Score: Group J Table

PosTeamPldWDLGDPts
1Belgium6420+1514
2North Macedonia7340+913
3Wales6312+310
4Kazakhstan7214-47
5Liechtenstein6006-230

Kazakhstan vs Belgium LIVE Score: Head-To-Head

In the last seven meetings between the two sides, Belgium have won five times. Two matches ended in draws, with Kazakhstan being winless in this fixture.

  • Belgium 6-0 Kazakhstan (2025)

  • Kazakhstan 0-2 Belgium (2019)

  • Belgium 3-0 Kazakhstan (2019)

  • Belgium 4-1 Kazakhstan (2011)

  • Kazakhstan 0-2 Belgium (2010)

  • Kazakhstan 2-2 Belgium (2007)

  • Belgium 0-0 Kazakhstan (2006)

Kazakhstan vs Belgium LIVE Score: Recent Form

Kazakhstan:

  • Overall: L🔴 L🔴 L🔴 W🟢 D⚫

  • WC Qualifiers: W🟢 L🔴 L🔴 L🔴 W🟢 D⚫

Belgium:

  • Overall: W🟢 W🟢 W🟢 D⚫ W🟢

  • WC Qualifiers: D⚫ W🟢 W🟢 W 🟢D⚫ W🟢

Kazakhstan vs Belgium LIVE Score: Kickoff | KAZ 0-0 BEL

Referee Donatas Rumsas blows his whistle, and the match is underway. Belgium are heavy favourites to win this contest, but they will be up against a spirited Kazakh side playing with a vociferous home support. Stay tuned!

Kazakhstan vs Belgium LIVE Score: 6' KAZ 0-0 BEL

Belgium patiently try and build up to break Kazakhstan's aggressive pressing game. Trossard's free-kick is headed behind for a corner. The Arsenal man floats in a ball into the box, but the ball is cleared.

Kazakhstan vs Belgium LIVE Score: 8' KAZ 0-0 BEL

The first big chance of the game, and it falls to the home side. Kenzhebek makes his way into the Belgian box and lets fly, but Sels does well to parry it behind for a corner. The resulting ball into the box amounts to nothing.

Kazakhstan vs Belgium LIVE Score: GOAL! | 9' KAZ 1-0 BEL

Stuff of dreams, this. Kazakhstan, who were given a 9% chance of winning before the match, have just taken the lead against the mighty Belgium. 17-year-old Satpaev, who will join Chelsea soon, is the one to get on the scoresheet, marking his first international goal. A lovely finish that gave Sels no time to get down and make a save.

Kazakhstan vs Belgium LIVE Score: 15' KAZ 1-0 BEL

Since going down, Belgium have tried to push ahead, but it's difficult against the excellent pressing being shown by Kazakhstan. It's their pitch, their conditions, and the Hawks are making the most of it. First-time balls from Castagne and Trossard, normally so accurate, are failing to reach their teammates.

Kazakhstan vs Belgium LIVE Score: 20' KAZ 1-0 BEL

That was close! Castagne finally gets one of his crosses to find a teammate, and it reaches Vanaken. The midfielder takes a powerful shot which was goalbound, but Anarbekov shows agility to parry it behind for a corner.

Kazakhstan vs Belgium LIVE Score: 27' KAZ 1-0 BEL

A bit of concern for Kazakhstan, with Kenzhebek looking like he has picked up a minor knock, but he is trying to run it off. The home side have been exceptional in the first half-an-hour, both up ahead and at the back. Anerbakov pulled off a stunning save a couple of minutes before to deny Trossard.

Kazakhstan vs Belgium LIVE Score: 34' KAZ 1-0 BEL

A flurry of corners for Kazakhstan, but the Belgian defence has held strong under pressure. Sels comes off his line to hold on to the ball in from Chesnokov, and the danger subsides for the moment.

Kazakhstan vs Belgium LIVE Score: 38' KAZ 1-0 BEL

Another good chance goes begging for Belgium. Doku, who has been in terrific form recently, dances past the defenders and puts in a cross. Raskin gets his head on the it, but it flies wide.

Kazakhstan vs Belgium LIVE Score: 45' KAZ 1-0 BEL

Kenzhebek goes down again, but the winger gets up on his feet. He then makes a fantastic run past several defenders before having a go at goal, forcing a decent save from Selz. Meanwhile, the fourth official indicates a minimum of two minutes of added time.

Kazakhstan vs Belgium LIVE Score: Half Time! | KAZ 1-0 BEL

It's half time at Astana Arena, and, quite stunningly, it's Kazakhstan who have a one-goal lead courtesy of a ninth-minute strike from Satpaev. Credit must go to Anarbekov as well, who made a number of good saves, including a late one from Castagne. A big second half to follow. Stay tuned!

Kazakhstan vs Belgium LIVE Score: Second Half Starts! | KAZ 1-0 BEL

The second half is underway at Astana Arena. Belgium are still favourites to win the match, of course, but they need to do much more to break down the Kazakh backline.

Kazakhstan vs Belgium LIVE Score: GOAL! | 48' KAZ 1-1 BEL

Just three minutes into the second half, and Kazakhstan's dream run ends. Vanaken, who has been one of the biggest threats going forward for the Red Devils, gets the goal after a pinpoint cross from Castagne.

Kazakhstan vs Belgium LIVE Score: 57' KAZ 1-1 BEL

A double for Kazakhstan, as Baysufinov brings on Ivan Sviridov and Arsen Ashirbek. Off come Satpaev and Kenzhebek.

Kazakhstan vs Belgium LIVE Score: 59' KAZ 1-1 BEL

Soooo close from Vanaken, with the Belgian skipper almost putting his side ahead. It's Doku this time who plays in the cross, but Vanaken's resulting shot brings out a terrific mid-air grab from Anarbekov.

Kazakhstan vs Belgium LIVE Score: 63' KAZ 1-1 BEL

Anarbekov is single handedly keeping Kazakhstan in the contest, pulling off another stunning save, this time using his head to keep out a deflected shot from Vanaken. This is an inspired performance from the 22-year-old goalkeeper.

Kazakhstan vs Belgium LIVE Score: 71' KAZ 1-1 BEL

Wholesale changes for Belgium, with three new players coming on – Youri Tielemans, Alexis Saelemaekers, and Lois Openda. Making the way are De Ketelaere, Trossard, and Onana.

Kazakhstan vs Belgium LIVE Score: 76' KAZ 1-1 BEL

So many crosses attempted today – Tielemans' latest effort is the 25th one – but the quality of the ball has been really disappointing so far. With less than 15 minutes of regulation time remaining, the Red Devils must find another gear to live up to their favourites tag.

Kazakhstan vs Belgium LIVE Score: 79' KAZ 1-1 BEL

This is the last thing that Kazakhstan wanted!! They were playing so well against Belgium, but now they are down to 10 men. A tackle from behind by Chesnokov on Doku left the Manchester City winger down in pain. The referee initially showed a yellow card, but upon consultation with VAR, upgrades it to red.

Kazakhstan vs Belgium LIVE Score: 81' KAZ 1-1 BEL

Changes for both sides. Kazakhstan bring on Dinmukhamed Karaman in place of Samorodov, with the home side reacting to going a man down. Meanwhile, Maxime De Cuyper in place of Seys.

Kazakhstan vs Belgium LIVE Score: 86' KAZ 1-1 BEL

Orazov has a rare sight at goal for Kazakhstan. The midfielder gets played into the box. However, his shot is disappointing, sailing over the bar under absolutely no pressure from the Belgian defence.

Kazakhstan vs Belgium LIVE Score: 90+2' KAZ 1-1 BEL

With five minutes of injury time to hold on to, Kazakhstan make a double change, with Georgiy Zhukov and Damir Kasabulat coming on. Making way are Tapalov and Orazov. Just three more minutes for the home side to defend for a famous result.

Kazakhstan vs Belgium LIVE Score: Full Time! | KAZ 1-1 BEL

It's full time at the Astana Arena, and Kazakhstan have held the mighty Belgians to a draw! It won't matter much in terms of qualification, but the fans in Blue will celebrate all night long. For Belgium, though, it's a case of what ifs...

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. IPL 2026 Player Retentions: All Official Trades And Released Players Revealed Ahead Of Mini-Auction

  2. IPL 2026: Chennai Super Kings Retained And Released Players List

  3. IND Vs SA 1st Test: Eden Gardens Surface Under Fire - Top Reactions

  4. IND Vs SA 1st Test: Why Shubman Gill Did Not Come To Bat After Being Taken Off? Latest Update

  5. IND Vs SA 1st Test: Ravindra Jadeja Joins Elite Company Of All-Rounders - Check Details

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. ATP Finals: Carlos Alcaraz To End 2025 As World Number One After Beating Lorenzo Musetti

  2. Billie Jean King Cup 2025 Playoffs Preview: Live Streaming Info, Timings, Venue - All You Need To Know

  3. ATP Finals: Felix Auger-Aliassime Beats Ben Shelton To Claim First Win, Keep SF Hopes Alive 

  4. ATP Finals: Felix Auger-Aliassime Sees Off Ben Shelton In Turin

  5. ATP Finals: Lorenzo Musetti Stays Alive After Alex De Minaur Comeback

Badminton News

  1. Japan Masters Preview: Indians In Action, Draw, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  2. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  3. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  4. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  5. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Yogi Adityanath Government Moves to Withdraw All Charges Against Akhlaq’s Killers

  2. Bombay High Court Flags Rs 12,000-Crore ‘Gas Theft’: Petitioner Seeks CBI Probe Against Reliance Industries'

  3. Why Isn’t Ayushman Bharat Covering This 11-year-old’s Cancer Treatment?

  4. Two Assam Residents Held In Manipur With Over 18 kg Of Opium

  5. Chennai Weather Alert: Heavy Rainfall Expected November 16-20 as Cyclonic Circulation Persists

Entertainment News

  1. Kamini Kaushal, The Oldest Living Actress Bows Out

  2. The Girlfriend Review | Rashmika Mandanna Delivers A Smashing Antithesis To Animal & Kabir Singh

  3. DIFF 2025 : Kuchar Review | An Unconventional Exploration Of Female Desire Sans Shame

  4. Jatadhara Review | In This Supernatural Mess, The Spirit Is Willing But The Screenplay Is Weak

  5. DIFF 2025: Khooh Waala Ghar Review | Of Dust, Debt & Love’s Faint Flicker

US News

  1. Mamdani Redraws The Power Map Of New York

  2. Dhoom Macha Le: How Zohran Mamdani’s NYC Mayoral Victory Challenges Authoritarian Trends

  3. ChatGPT Named In California Lawsuits Alleging Role In Suicides And Mental Breakdowns

  4. Trump Says U.S. Will Boycott G-20 In South Africa, Cites Concerns Over Treatment Of White Farmers

  5. Zohran Mamdani Takes New York: NYC Elects A Muslim Mayor Not Afraid To Call Out Israel’s Policies

World News

  1. Pakistan Says Talks With Afghanistan At A Stalemate Over Cross-Border Terror Concerns

  2. 27th Constitutional Amendment: A Blow To Pakistan’s Democracy

  3. Pakistan Arrests 4 TTP Militants In Islamabad Court Suicide Attack Case

  4. Trump Urges Justice Department To Investigate Jeffrey Epstein’s Ties To Clinton And Other Democrats

  5. Bangladesh Ordinance for Charter Referendum Sparks ‘Unconstitutional’ Claims

Latest Stories

  1. NDA Wins Bihar Election, BJP Leads As Nitish Kumar Secures Tenth Term

  2. Allahabad High Court Bars UP Trial Courts From Mixing Hindi And English In Judgments

  3. Rajkummar Rao And Patralekhaa Welcome Baby Girl On Their 4th Wedding Anniversary: We’re Over The Moon

  4. Croatia Beat Faroe Islands 3-1, Book FIFA World Cup 2026 Spot

  5. Kaantha Box Office Collection Day 1: Dulquer Salmaan's Period Drama Fails To Beat Actor's Previous Release Lucky Baskhar

  6. Stalin Hails Nitish Kumar’s ‘Decisive Victory,’ Praises Tejashwi Yadav’s Energetic Campaign

  7. Horoscope Today, November 15, 2025: Predictions for Gemini, Virgo, Sagittarius, and All Zodiac Signs

  8. Weekly Horoscope For November 16–22, 2025: Powerful Shifts Ahead For Leo, Scorpio, And Pisces