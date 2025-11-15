Kazakhstan 1-1 Belgium Highlights, FIFA World Cup European Qualifiers: 10-Man Hosts Hold Red Devils To Draw

Kazakhstan's Islambek Kuat and Belgium's Jeremy Doku challenge for the ball during the 2026 World Cup group J qualifying match in Astana on Saturday, November 15, 2025. | Photo: AP/

Catch the highlights of the FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers Group J, matchday 9 fixture between Kazakhstan and Belgium at Astana Arena on Saturday, November 15, 2025. Kazakhstan stunned favourites Belgium by holding them to a 1-1 draw, despite going down to 10 men in the second half. The Hawks took an early lead after a ninth minute goal from Dastan Satpaev. Belgium fought back in the second half, with Hans Vanaken scoring three minutes in. From then on, it was one way traffic from the Red Devils, but the hosts held on, despite Islam Chesnokov being sent off in the 77th minute. Catch the play-by-play updates from the Kazakhstan vs Belgium football match right here.

LIVE UPDATES

15 Nov 2025, 06:12:21 pm IST Kazakhstan vs Belgium LIVE Score: Welcome! Good evening, football fans! We have a cracking World Cup qualifier on offer, with Belgium travelling to Kazakhstan to face the 115th-ranked team. A win tonight would seal their place in the main event. Stay tuned for pre-match updates and line-ups as they are released.

15 Nov 2025, 06:14:41 pm IST Kazakhstan vs Belgium LIVE Score: Match Details Fixture: Kazakhstan vs Belgium, Group J Matchday 9

Venue: Astana Arena, Astana, Kazakhstan

Date: Saturday, November 15, 2025

Time: 7:30 PM IST

Live Streaming/Telecast: None

15 Nov 2025, 06:23:18 pm IST Kazakhstan vs Belgium LIVE Score: Kazakhstan Starting XI 𝑺𝑻𝑨𝑹𝑻𝑰𝑵𝑮 𝑿𝑰



Anarbekov, Alip, Kairov, Kasym, Kenzhebek, Chesnokov, Samorodov, Vorogovskiy, Tapalov, Satpaev, Orazov#BizdinJigitter💛💙 | #WCQ | #KazakhstanBelgium pic.twitter.com/U7TLQNBbZy — Kazakhstan Football Federation (@KFF_Team) November 15, 2025 Starting XI: Temirlan Anarbekov; Bagdat Kairov, Alibek Kasym, Nuraly Alip (c), Yan Vorogovskiy; Ramazan Orazov, Erkin Tapalov; Islam Chesnokov, Maksim Samorodov, Galymzhan Kenzhebek; Dastan Satpaev. Bench: Bekkhan Shayzada (gk), Mukhamedjan Seisen (gk), Sergey Maliy, Dauren Zhumat, Georgy Zhukov, Nauryzbek Zhagorov, Dinmukhamed Karaman, Sultanbek Astanov, Elkhan Astanov, Damir Kasabulat, Arsen Ashirbek, Ivan Sviridov.

15 Nov 2025, 06:24:08 pm IST Kazakhstan vs Belgium LIVE Score: Belgium Starting XI Your 𝑿𝑰 to face Kazakhstan. 🇰🇿#SelectedByPwC pic.twitter.com/6FimLgECyi — Belgian Red Devils (@BelRedDevils) November 15, 2025 Starting XI: Matz Sels; Timothy Castagne, Arthur Theate, Koni De Winter, Joaquin Seys; Nicolas Raskin, Amadou Onana; Jeremy Doku, Hans Vanaken (c), Chales De Ketelaere; Leandro Trossard. Bench: Senne Lammens (gk), Maarten Vandevoordt (gk), Brandon Mechele, Maxim De Cuyper, Axel Witsel, Youri Tielemans, Dodi Lukebakio, Chales Vanhoutte, Alexis Saelemaekers, Diego Moreiera, Louis Openda, Romeo Vermant.

15 Nov 2025, 06:31:08 pm IST Kazakhstan vs Belgium LIVE Score: Group J Table Pos Team Pld W D L GD Pts 1 Belgium 6 4 2 0 +15 14 2 North Macedonia 7 3 4 0 +9 13 3 Wales 6 3 1 2 +3 10 4 Kazakhstan 7 2 1 4 -4 7 5 Liechtenstein 6 0 0 6 -23 0

15 Nov 2025, 06:41:32 pm IST Kazakhstan vs Belgium LIVE Score: Head-To-Head In the last seven meetings between the two sides, Belgium have won five times. Two matches ended in draws, with Kazakhstan being winless in this fixture. Belgium 6-0 Kazakhstan (2025)

Kazakhstan 0-2 Belgium (2019)

Belgium 3-0 Kazakhstan (2019)

Belgium 4-1 Kazakhstan (2011)

Kazakhstan 0-2 Belgium (2010)

Kazakhstan 2-2 Belgium (2007)

Belgium 0-0 Kazakhstan (2006)

15 Nov 2025, 06:59:30 pm IST Kazakhstan vs Belgium LIVE Score: Recent Form Kazakhstan: Overall: L🔴 L🔴 L🔴 W🟢 D⚫

WC Qualifiers: W🟢 L🔴 L🔴 L🔴 W🟢 D⚫ Belgium: Overall: W🟢 W🟢 W🟢 D⚫ W🟢

WC Qualifiers: D⚫ W🟢 W🟢 W 🟢D⚫ W🟢

15 Nov 2025, 07:31:14 pm IST Kazakhstan vs Belgium LIVE Score: Kickoff | KAZ 0-0 BEL Referee Donatas Rumsas blows his whistle, and the match is underway. Belgium are heavy favourites to win this contest, but they will be up against a spirited Kazakh side playing with a vociferous home support. Stay tuned!

15 Nov 2025, 07:37:17 pm IST Kazakhstan vs Belgium LIVE Score: 6' KAZ 0-0 BEL Belgium patiently try and build up to break Kazakhstan's aggressive pressing game. Trossard's free-kick is headed behind for a corner. The Arsenal man floats in a ball into the box, but the ball is cleared.

15 Nov 2025, 07:38:37 pm IST Kazakhstan vs Belgium LIVE Score: 8' KAZ 0-0 BEL The first big chance of the game, and it falls to the home side. Kenzhebek makes his way into the Belgian box and lets fly, but Sels does well to parry it behind for a corner. The resulting ball into the box amounts to nothing.

15 Nov 2025, 07:39:57 pm IST Kazakhstan vs Belgium LIVE Score: GOAL! | 9' KAZ 1-0 BEL Stuff of dreams, this. Kazakhstan, who were given a 9% chance of winning before the match, have just taken the lead against the mighty Belgium. 17-year-old Satpaev, who will join Chelsea soon, is the one to get on the scoresheet, marking his first international goal. A lovely finish that gave Sels no time to get down and make a save. 🦁🔥



🇰🇿 1-0 🇧🇪#BizdinJigitter💛💙 | #WCQ | #KazakhstanBelgium pic.twitter.com/hLg8J9DHUf — Kazakhstan Football Federation (@KFF_Team) November 15, 2025

15 Nov 2025, 07:46:12 pm IST Kazakhstan vs Belgium LIVE Score: 15' KAZ 1-0 BEL Since going down, Belgium have tried to push ahead, but it's difficult against the excellent pressing being shown by Kazakhstan. It's their pitch, their conditions, and the Hawks are making the most of it. First-time balls from Castagne and Trossard, normally so accurate, are failing to reach their teammates.

15 Nov 2025, 07:52:37 pm IST Kazakhstan vs Belgium LIVE Score: 20' KAZ 1-0 BEL That was close! Castagne finally gets one of his crosses to find a teammate, and it reaches Vanaken. The midfielder takes a powerful shot which was goalbound, but Anarbekov shows agility to parry it behind for a corner.

15 Nov 2025, 07:59:58 pm IST Kazakhstan vs Belgium LIVE Score: 27' KAZ 1-0 BEL A bit of concern for Kazakhstan, with Kenzhebek looking like he has picked up a minor knock, but he is trying to run it off. The home side have been exceptional in the first half-an-hour, both up ahead and at the back. Anerbakov pulled off a stunning save a couple of minutes before to deny Trossard.

15 Nov 2025, 08:06:08 pm IST Kazakhstan vs Belgium LIVE Score: 34' KAZ 1-0 BEL A flurry of corners for Kazakhstan, but the Belgian defence has held strong under pressure. Sels comes off his line to hold on to the ball in from Chesnokov, and the danger subsides for the moment.

15 Nov 2025, 08:10:58 pm IST Kazakhstan vs Belgium LIVE Score: 38' KAZ 1-0 BEL Another good chance goes begging for Belgium. Doku, who has been in terrific form recently, dances past the defenders and puts in a cross. Raskin gets his head on the it, but it flies wide.

15 Nov 2025, 08:15:58 pm IST Kazakhstan vs Belgium LIVE Score: 45' KAZ 1-0 BEL Kenzhebek goes down again, but the winger gets up on his feet. He then makes a fantastic run past several defenders before having a go at goal, forcing a decent save from Selz. Meanwhile, the fourth official indicates a minimum of two minutes of added time.

15 Nov 2025, 08:19:44 pm IST Kazakhstan vs Belgium LIVE Score: Half Time! | KAZ 1-0 BEL It's half time at Astana Arena, and, quite stunningly, it's Kazakhstan who have a one-goal lead courtesy of a ninth-minute strike from Satpaev. Credit must go to Anarbekov as well, who made a number of good saves, including a late one from Castagne. A big second half to follow. Stay tuned!

15 Nov 2025, 08:35:40 pm IST Kazakhstan vs Belgium LIVE Score: Second Half Starts! | KAZ 1-0 BEL The second half is underway at Astana Arena. Belgium are still favourites to win the match, of course, but they need to do much more to break down the Kazakh backline.

15 Nov 2025, 08:38:30 pm IST Kazakhstan vs Belgium LIVE Score: GOAL! | 48' KAZ 1-1 BEL Just three minutes into the second half, and Kazakhstan's dream run ends. Vanaken, who has been one of the biggest threats going forward for the Red Devils, gets the goal after a pinpoint cross from Castagne.

15 Nov 2025, 08:48:39 pm IST Kazakhstan vs Belgium LIVE Score: 57' KAZ 1-1 BEL A double for Kazakhstan, as Baysufinov brings on Ivan Sviridov and Arsen Ashirbek. Off come Satpaev and Kenzhebek.

15 Nov 2025, 08:49:36 pm IST Kazakhstan vs Belgium LIVE Score: 59' KAZ 1-1 BEL Soooo close from Vanaken, with the Belgian skipper almost putting his side ahead. It's Doku this time who plays in the cross, but Vanaken's resulting shot brings out a terrific mid-air grab from Anarbekov.

15 Nov 2025, 08:53:53 pm IST Kazakhstan vs Belgium LIVE Score: 63' KAZ 1-1 BEL Anarbekov is single handedly keeping Kazakhstan in the contest, pulling off another stunning save, this time using his head to keep out a deflected shot from Vanaken. This is an inspired performance from the 22-year-old goalkeeper.

15 Nov 2025, 09:01:37 pm IST Kazakhstan vs Belgium LIVE Score: 71' KAZ 1-1 BEL Wholesale changes for Belgium, with three new players coming on – Youri Tielemans, Alexis Saelemaekers, and Lois Openda. Making the way are De Ketelaere, Trossard, and Onana.

15 Nov 2025, 09:06:41 pm IST Kazakhstan vs Belgium LIVE Score: 76' KAZ 1-1 BEL So many crosses attempted today – Tielemans' latest effort is the 25th one – but the quality of the ball has been really disappointing so far. With less than 15 minutes of regulation time remaining, the Red Devils must find another gear to live up to their favourites tag.

15 Nov 2025, 09:09:24 pm IST Kazakhstan vs Belgium LIVE Score: 79' KAZ 1-1 BEL This is the last thing that Kazakhstan wanted!! They were playing so well against Belgium, but now they are down to 10 men. A tackle from behind by Chesnokov on Doku left the Manchester City winger down in pain. The referee initially showed a yellow card, but upon consultation with VAR, upgrades it to red.

15 Nov 2025, 09:11:08 pm IST Kazakhstan vs Belgium LIVE Score: 81' KAZ 1-1 BEL Changes for both sides. Kazakhstan bring on Dinmukhamed Karaman in place of Samorodov, with the home side reacting to going a man down. Meanwhile, Maxime De Cuyper in place of Seys.

15 Nov 2025, 09:18:05 pm IST Kazakhstan vs Belgium LIVE Score: 86' KAZ 1-1 BEL Orazov has a rare sight at goal for Kazakhstan. The midfielder gets played into the box. However, his shot is disappointing, sailing over the bar under absolutely no pressure from the Belgian defence.

15 Nov 2025, 09:23:18 pm IST Kazakhstan vs Belgium LIVE Score: 90+2' KAZ 1-1 BEL With five minutes of injury time to hold on to, Kazakhstan make a double change, with Georgiy Zhukov and Damir Kasabulat coming on. Making way are Tapalov and Orazov. Just three more minutes for the home side to defend for a famous result.