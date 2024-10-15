Belgium 1-2 France, UEFA Nations League: Didier Deschamps Hails 'Radiant' Randal Kolo Muani

Didier Deschamps hailed a "radiant" Randal Kolo Muani after the forward's double helped France see off Belgium 2-1. (More Football News)
France made it three wins in a row in the Nations League on Monday, with Kolo Muani's goals doing the damage at Stade Roi Baudouin.
Kolo Muani converted a first-half penalty before heading home what proved to be the winner in the 62nd minute, after Lois Openda had restored parity.
Having also netted in the reverse fixture against Belgium last month, the Paris Saint-Germain forward is France's leading scorer in their Nations League campaign.
And with Kylian Mbappe absent, head coach Deschamps, who was handed an early birthday present by France's win, has been impressed by Kolo Muani's attitude and application.
Speaking to TF1, Deschamps said: "He's interesting, he's radiant.
"He is confident and has a very specific profile where in his runs with the ball has a presence. He is a good header [of the ball] and with us he is very often successful."
France have now won their last five matches against Belgium. Only against the Faroe Islands have Les Bleus had a longer winning streak (six games).
They had to do it the hard way, though, with stand-in captain Aurelien Tchouameni seeing red in the 76th minute.
Tchouameni became the first France player to be sent off since Jules Kounde in September 2021 (v Bosnia-Herzegovina), and the first as captain (from when the match kicked off) since Zinedine Zidane in the 2006 World Cup final.
Belgium finished with 20 shots to France's 14 and more expected goals (2.64xG to 1.49xG), yet the visitors got the job done to move onto nine points from their four matches.
"We were shaken for the first 20 to 25 minutes," explained Deschamps, who turned 56 on Tuesday.
"Belgium put in a lot of intensity, while we made a lot of technical errors.
"When we were able to find solutions going forward, it was better for us.
"We had to shake the players up. It was mostly the mistakes, we had to calm down.
"We had to go forward and press well. Of course, they had chances, but so did we in the second half. We're happy to win this match, especially with 10 men."