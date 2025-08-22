Bayern Munich Vs RB Leipzig Live Streaming, Bundesliga 2025-26: When, Where To Watch Matchday 1 Fixture

Bayern Munich face RB Leipzig in Bundesliga 2025-26 on 22 August
Find out when and where the Bayern Munich vs RB Leipzig, Bundesliga 2025-26 match is being played
Find out where to watch the Bayern Munich vs RB Leipzig, Bundesliga 2025-26 match live on TV and online
Bayern Munich kick off the German Bundesliga 2025-26 season with a home fixture against RB Leipzig at the Allianz Arena on Friday, 22 August 2025. The defending champions, coming off the back of a morale-boosting German Super Cup victory, will look to get the new season underway with a positive result.
In the German Super Cup final, Bayern Munich won 2-1 against Stuttgart, courtesy of goals from Harry Kane and debutant Luis Diaz. Manuel Neuer was stunning between the sticks, making several key saves to keep Stuttgart out of the contest.
One of the rising stars of the team is Lennart Karl, who has taken advantage of Jamal Musiala’s injury, and the youngster has earned the confidence of manager Vincent Kompany. Karl, as well as Jonah Kusi-Asare, might be in line to make a start in the upcoming fixture.
Meanwhile, RB Leipzig sealed a 4-2 win over SV Sandhausen in the DFB-Pokal, with four different players getting on the scoresheet for the Bundesliga side. New manager Ole Werner will be worried about the uncertainty regarding Xavi Simons’ future, with the youngster being a transfer target for Chelsea.
Die Roten Bullen will need to pull off something special to get a result from the upcoming match, as Bayern have not lost an opening-day match since 2011.
Bayern Munich Vs RB Leipzig, German Bundesliga 2025-26 – Live Streaming Details
When is the Bayern Munich vs RB Leipzig, Bundesliga 2025-26 match being played?
The Bayern Munich vs RB Leipzig, Bundesliga 2025-26 match will be played on Friday, 22 August 2025. In India, the match will kick off at 12:00 AM IST on 23 August.
Where is the Bayern Munich vs RB Leipzig, Bundesliga 2025-26 match being played?
The Bayern Munich vs RB Leipzig, Bundesliga 2025-26 match will be played at the iconic Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany.
Where to watch the Bayern Munich vs RB Leipzig, Bundesliga 2025-26 match live online in India?
The Bayern Munich vs RB Leipzig, Bundesliga 2025-26 match will be live-streamed on the Sony LIV app and website in India.
Where to watch the Bayern Munich vs RB Leipzig, Bundesliga 2025-26 match live broadcast in India?
The Bayern Munich vs RB Leipzig, Bundesliga 2025-26 match will be broadcast live on the Sony TEN 2 and Sony TEN 2 HD channels in India.