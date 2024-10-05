Football

Eintracht Frankfurt Vs Bayern Munich, Bundesliga: Kompany Relishing 'Special Game'

Bayern Munich top the table with 13 points after their first five games, with Eintracht Frankfurt just a point behind after notching up four straight wins

Vincent Kompany
Vincent Kompany is only looking forward after Bayern's midweek defeat
info_icon

Vincent Kompany is relishing a "special game" when Bayern Munich face Eintracht Frankfurt in a battle of the Bundesliga's top two teams on Sunday. (More Football News)

Bayern top the table with 13 points after their first five games, with Eintracht just a point behind after recovering from losing their opener with four straight wins.

However, Kompany's side travel to Deutsche Bank Park seeking a response after two winless games.

After their perfect start to the Bundesliga campaign was ended by a 1-1 draw with reigning champions Bayer Leverkusen, they went down 1-0 to Aston Villa in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Nevertheless, Kompany is only looking forward.

"It is a special game in Frankfurt against a very tough team," he told reporters during his pre-match press conference. "They have a lot of young players with a lot of talent, so the team can grow.

"For us, it is a normal game. We have to get our points and keep going in the Bundesliga. I am only focused on the next game.

"It is always important after every game, win or lose, to say the game is now behind us and now comes the next game. We have a lot to take into our next game and that should be the reason for our success."

Once again, Bayern will be without Jamal Musiala, who remains sidelined with a hip injury, and Kompany hopes to have the Germany attacking midfielder available as soon as possible.

"We know how good and how important Jamal is for the club and Germany," the Bayern head coach added. "He is a young player and our total priority is to get him back fit and stay fit."

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Bangladesh Vs England Live Score, Women's T20 World Cup Group B: BAN-W Restrict ENG-W To 118-Run Total On Slow Pitch
  2. Indian Premier League 2025: BCCI Considering Saudi Arabia Cities For IPL Mega Auction
  3. Irani Trophy 2024: Mumbai Team To Be Felicitated After First Title In 27 Years
  4. PAK Vs ENG, 1st Test: Ben Stokes Ruled Out, Replacement Brydon Carse To Make Debut
  5. Australia Vs Sri Lanka Highlights, Women's T20 WC: AUS-W Clinch Opening Match With 6-Wicket Victory Over SL-W!
Football News
  1. Mohun Bagan Vs Mohammedan Sporting LIVE Score, ISL 2024-25: MBSG 3-0 MSC; Second Half Underway
  2. Crystal Palace 0-1 Liverpool, EPL: Jota's Early Strike Enough To Win It For Reds
  3. JFC Vs EBFC, ISL 2024-25 Highlights: Jamshedpur FC Beat East Bengal FC 2-0 At The Furnace
  4. JFC Vs EBFC, ISL 2024-25: Rei Tachikawa Shines In Jamshedpur FC's 2-0 Win Over East Bengal FC
  5. Jonas Eidevall Slams 'Amateurish' Women's Super League After Arsenal Fixture Congestion
Tennis News
  1. China Open: Coco Gauff Fights Back To Beat Paula Badosa, Enter Final
  2. Jannik Sinner Reaches 250 Career Wins After Seeing Off Taro Daniel In Shanghai Opener
  3. Carlos Alcaraz Beats Home Favourite Shang Juncheng In Shanghai Opener
  4. Iga Swiatek Confirms Split With Coach Tomasz Wiktorowski And Wuhan Open Withdrawal
  5. World Tennis League 2024: Star-Studded Lineup Unveiled For Season 3 In Abu Dhabi
Hockey News
  1. Harmanpreet Singh Credits HIL For Personal Growth, Excited At League's Return
  2. Hockey India League 2024-25: Dates, Venues, Teams, Player Auction, And What's New?
  3. Hockey India League Returns After Seven-Year Gap - Check Out All Details
  4. India Vs Germany: Harmanpreet And Team Ready To Face World Champions, Eye Revival Of Hockey Spirit In Delhi
  5. India To Host Germany For Two-Match Hockey Series In October - Check Details

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Congress Will Form Govt With Comfortable Majority, Says Hooda After Polling Ends
  2. Exit Polls 2024 LIVE: Pollsters Predict BJP Majority In J&K, Congress Govt Likely In Haryana
  3. Haryana Assembly Elections 2024 LIVE: 63% Voter Turnout Till 5:30 PM; CM Saini Slams Congress Over 'Jhooth And Loot'
  4. Day In Pics: October 05, 2024
  5. Amid RG Kar Row, Fresh Protest Erupt Against Rape-Murder Of Minor Girl In West Bengal, BJP Slams State Govt
Entertainment News
  1. Shubhra Chaturvedi: An ‘Andolanjeevi’ Artist  
  2. Manvat Murders Review: Ashish Bende’s Police Procedural is Too Sedate to Grip
  3. Kashmir’s Timeless Hamlet
  4. Kashmir Chronicles: A Cinema In The Offing
  5. Joker: Folie à Deux Review: Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga Can’t Rescue a Flubbed-Experiment Sequel
US News
  1. Who Are Padmini Pillai And Nalini Tata, The Indian Americans Selected As White House Fellows?
  2. US Elections 2024: Tim Walz, JD Vance To Go Head-To-Head In VP Debate | Key Issues To Watch Out For
  3. Death Toll Nears 100 After Hurricane Helene Devastates Southeastern US, Aid Efforts On
  4. First Flight Airport Closed Following Deadly Plane Crash At Wright Brothers National Memorial
  5. Mic’s On, No Audience: Breaking Down Rules For Vance-Walz CBS Debate
World News
  1. Hashem Safieddin, Hezbollah Chief Nasrallah's Successor, Presumed Dead After Israeli Airstrike
  2. Iran’s Key Nuclear Sites: Locations, Functions And Global Concerns
  3. In Pictures: Heavy Flood Wreaks Havoc On Bosnia; Houses, Vehicles Submerged
  4. Haiti: At Least 70 Killed, 3000 Displaced In Brutal Gang Attack
  5. Major Amazon Tiver Tributary Drops To Lowest Level Due To Drought In Over 122 Years
Latest Stories
  1. Today's Horoscope For October 5, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  2. Haryana Assembly Election: Young Voters Could Play Decisive Role
  3. Haryana Assembly Election 2024: What Past Vote Shares Foretell
  4. Why Iran's Supreme Leader Khamenei Chose The Famous Imam Khomeini Mosque For His Rare Sermon
  5. South Korea Vs Philippines Toss Update, ICC T20 World Cup Qualifiers: PHI Bat First - Check Playing XIs
  6. Failed Alliance Saves Congress From Harakiri In Haryana
  7. Haryana Assembly Election: Women, A Conspicuous Absence In Mewat’s Electoral Pitches
  8. Haryana Assembly Elections 2024 LIVE: 63% Voter Turnout Till 5:30 PM; CM Saini Slams Congress Over 'Jhooth And Loot'