Bayern Munich have confirmed they will not appeal against UEFA's decision to ban their fans from the away leg of their Champions League quarter-final.
The German champions were handed a suspended two-year punishment after supporters let-off fireworks during their group game in Copenhagen in October and that was triggered after similar offences during their recent last-16 tie in Rome against Lazio.
Bayern said in a statement on the club’s official website: “After a thorough examination of the situation, FC Bayern has decided not to lodge an appeal with UEFA against the verdict, according to which the German record champions will have to play the away leg of the upcoming Champions League quarter-finals without their fans.
“The club accepts the decision after the corresponding conditions of the European Football Association were violated in the round of 16 match at Lazio.”
Bayern beat Lazio 3-1 on aggregate to reach this season’s last eight, with the quarter-final draw to take place in Nyon on March 15.
The club’s chief executive Jan-Christian Dreesen added: “We have to accept this punishment. Not only were pyrotechnics set off, but also fired deliberately onto the field, directly endangering bystanders.
“This was such an explicit violation of the conditions of probation that an appeal is unfortunately futile.
“In general we’re very happy that we’re in the quarter-finals, but the fact we now have to play away without the support of our fans is a big blow.
“A small group of individual offenders have done a disservice to all our supporters and the team.”