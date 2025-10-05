Alejandro Grimaldo suffered a head injury during Bayer Leverkusen vs Union Berlin
Alejandro Grimaldo assured "everything is fine" after suffering what appeared to be a concerning head injury in Bayer Leverkusen's 2-0 win over Union Berlin.
The Spain full-back was forced off before half-time on Saturday, leaving the pitch on a stretcher after an accidental collision with team-mate Christian Kofane.
Grimaldo seemed visibly stunned by the inadvertent elbow to his forehead in an aerial clash with Leverkusen striker Kofane, raising concerns over a potential concussion issue.
The 30-year-old eased any worries in the mixed zone after the victory, saying: "Everything is fine, it’s just a cut."
Malik Tillman reiterated Grimaldo's upbeat outlook, suggesting his removal was head coach Kasper Hjulmand's decision.
"Grimaldo wanted to keep playing," Tillman told Sky after the match. "But the coach decided otherwise."
Visiting boss Steffen Baumgart, whose side were undone by goals from Ernest Poku and Kofane in either half, was less than impressed with Union's reaction to the incident.
The Union head coach had approached the section of away supporters while Grimaldo was down, demanding their supposed chants mocking the Leverkusen player immediately stopped.
"We're all emotional, all of us. I think the situation was very distant, and that's why our fans didn't realise that more was going on. I gave them the hint," Baumgart said.
Grimaldo soon received stitches for a bloodied blow to his head, while Leverkusen await an official diagnosis on the extent of the injury and potential concussion.
His team-mate Mark Flekken expects recovery to be swift, however, with the upcoming international break also offering time to recover.
"He's fine so far. He has a very nice cut on his eyebrow. It'll hurt for a few days. But after that, he'll be fine," the goalkeeper added.