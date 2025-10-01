Bayer Leverkusen Vs PSV Eindhoven, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Live Streaming: Preview, Head-To-Head And More

Bayer Leverkusen take on PSV in the UEFA Champions League 2025-26 at the BayArena. The German club drew their opening game in the UCL whereas PSV Eindhoven suffered a shocking 1-3 defeat at the hands of Union Saint-Gilloise

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Tillman enjoying Bundesliga return
Bayer Leverkusen's Malik Tillman
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Bayer Leverkusen welcome PSV at the BayArena in the UCL matchday 2

  • PSV are under pressure after suffering 1-3 defeat at the hands of USG

  • Leverkusen drew their opening fixture with Copenhagen 2-2

Bayer Leverkusen take on visiting PSV Eindhoven at the BayArena on Wednesday (October 1) for matchday two of the UEFA Champions League 2025-26 league phase. Watch the Bayer Leverkusen vs PSV Eindhoven football match live tonight.

Leverkusen drew their opening fixture with Copenhagen 2-2, secured by a fortunate injury-time own goal from the hosts, while PSV suffered a debilitating 1-3 defeat against debutants Union Saint-Gilloise at home.

On the domestic front, Die Werkself are sixth in the German Bundesliga with eight points from five matches (two wins, two draws and one defeat). In their most recent outing, Kasper Hjulmand's men beat St. Pauli 2-1 in the league.

PSV Eindhoven, meanwhile, are second in the Dutch Eredivisie with 16 points from seven matches (five wins, one draw, and one defeat). In their last outing, Peter Bosz's 'Peasants' beat Excelsior Rotterdam 2-1.

Bayer Leverkusen Vs PSV Eindhoven Head-To-Head Record

Leverkusen and PSV have met sparingly in European competitions. They have met only twice before in Europe, in a UEFA Cup 1994-95 first-round tie. Leverkusen won the first leg 5-4, then played out a goalless draw in the second leg.

For the record, Leverkusen are unbeaten in seven meetings with Dutch sides in European competitions (W4, D3), most recently a 4-0 victory over Feyenoord in September 2024. PSV are searching for their first away win in Germany since 1977.

Bayer Leverkusen Vs PSV Eindhoven, UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Live Streaming Info

When is the Bayer Leverkusen vs PSV Eindhoven, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 match being played?

The Bayer Leverkusen vs PSV Eindhoven , UEFA Champions League 2025-26 match will be played on Thursday, October 2, 2025 at BayArena, Germany. Kick-off is scheduled for 12:30 AM IST.

Where to watch the Bayer Leverkusen vs PSV Eindhoven, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 match live in India?

The Bayer Leverkusen vs PSV Eindhoven, UEFA Champions League match will be shown on Sony Sports Network, which is the official broadcaster of the tournament in India. Simultaneously, one can stream the match on the SonyLiv app and website.

Published At:
