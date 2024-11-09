Football

Bayer Leverkusen Vs Bochum, Bundesliga: 'Composure' And 'Focus' Key To Win, Says Alonso

Alonso's side are nine points worse off compared to last year, with the last reigning champion to start a campaign so poorly being Borussia Dortmund in 2012-13

Bayer Leverkusen Vs Bochum bundesliga
Xabi Alonso said Bayer Leverkusen must improve their focus upon their return to Bundesliga action
Bayer Leverkusen must show consistency and focus upon their return to Bundesliga action after their Champions League hammering against Liverpool. (More Football News)

Those were the words of Leverkusen boss Xabi Alonso, who endured a miserable return to Anfield as the German champions were beaten 4-0 on Tuesday. 

Luis Diaz's second-half hat-trick and Cody Gakpo's header compounded Leverkusen to defeat, though that result had been coming according to Alonso. 

Die Werkself have managed just one win from their last five Bundesliga outings, dropping them to fourth having taken 16 points from their nine league games this term. 

Alonso's side are nine points worse off compared to last year, with the last reigning champion to start a campaign so poorly being Borussia Dortmund in 2012-13 (15 points).

"We have to become consistent in the game with our concentration and mentality," coach Xabi Alonso told a press conference on Friday.

"That's what we need to improve most. We want to be consistent in our way of playing but also our mentality and our focus. Every moment is important.

"It is not enough to play well over 80 minutes. We need it over the entire time with 100% presence on the pitch.

"If not then we make mistakes and mistakes at this high level are costly."

Leverkusen make the trip to the Vonovia Ruhrstadion to face bottom club Bochum, who have managed just one point from their nine games so far this season.

Only Greuther Furth (2021-22) and 1. FC Saarbrucken (inaugural 1963-64 Bundesliga season) have started off worse than Bochum in the league. 

But considering Bochum's -20 goal difference, they have recorded the worst start ever by a Bundesliga team, resulting in Peter Zeidler's dismissal last month. 

Dieter Hecking was announced as the club's new head coach earlier this week, and Alonso is expecting a tricky encounter this weekend.

"We want to be consistent. We can do it better and tomorrow it is important to play well. We are prepared for all situations," Alonso said.

"We know what to expect," Alonso said. "The intensity in Bochum, a new coach. They want to change the mood and mindset. But we are prepared. We know what to expect.

"We have to know it is very important for us. Tomorrow there are no excuses for not playing well. We face a good opponent, but we have to be prepared." 

