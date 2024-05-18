Football

Bayer Leverkusen 2-1 Augsburg: Alonso's Bundesliga Champions Make History With Unbeaten Season

Xabi Alonso's treble-chasing Bayer Leverkusen also stretched their European record unbeaten run across all competitions this season to 51 matches

Bayer Leverkusen have gone the whole season unbeaten.
Bayer Leverkusen became the first team in Bundesliga history to complete a full season unbeaten after beating Augsburg 2-1 on the final day. (More Football News)

Xabi Alonso's treble-chasing team also stretched their European record unbeaten run across all competitions this season to 51 matches.

Victor Boniface intercepted a ball from Augsburg keeper Tomas Koubek to tap in for the lead in the 12th minute before Robert Andrich, part of Germany's Euro 2024 preliminary squad, doubled the advantage from close range.

Augsburg cut the deficit when Mert Komur scored just after the hour.

Leverkusen captain Lukas Hradecky made a smart stop to maintain Leverkusen's clean sheet, as the Bundesliga champions held on to make history.

Alonso's team, who face Atalanta in the Europa League final on Wednesday and also take on Kaiserslautern in the DFB-Pokal final on May 25, finished on 90 points, 17 ahead of second-placed Stuttgart and 18 ahead of Bayern Munich, who lost 4-2 at Hoffenheim.

Data Debrief: Leverkusen's remarkable run rolls on

What an incredible season it has been for Leverkusen, and Alonso's men are now just two wins away from unprecedented success.

Leverkusen have become only the second team in Bundesliga history to not lose a single point from winning positions in a season, matching a feat Bayern managed in 2011-12. 

They have won 45 points (W13 D3) in their 17 home games in the Bundesliga this season and have remained unbeaten at home for only the second time, after 1999-2000. 

Leverkusen are the second club in league history to reach the 90-point mark, following Bayern (90 points in 2013-14 and 91 points in 2012-13).

