Barcelona 5-0 Young Boys, Champions League: Raphinha Proud Of Barca Response

Raphinha believes Barcelona must be proud of their response after they bounced back from Saturday's defeat to Osasuna with a five-star Champions League display. (More Football News)
Barca opened in the Champions League with a 2-1 loss at Monaco two weeks ago and, after a great start to their La Liga campaign that featured seven consecutive wins, slumped to a stunning 4-2 defeat at Osasuna over the weekend.
Yet Hansi Flick's team were back at their best as they cruised to an emphatic 5-0 win over Young Boys on Tuesday.
Raphinha, who was Player of the Match following a goal and an assist for one of Robert Lewandowski's two strikes, said the result was the confidence boost the team needed to keep improving.
"We knew that with this new Champions League format, after losing our debut at Monaco we needed to hit back quickly and decisively and that is what we did," Raphinha told Movistar Plus.
"The LaLiga loss at Osasuna over the weekend was an added pressure but the team responded well and I'm proud of our performance.
"In this new Champions League, not only every point but also every goal scored counts so the more, the better."
Flick echoed Raphinha's sentiment, even though he knows there is a long way to go.
"We have to start the games a bit stronger. We need to be more dynamic as a team from the start but at least it has been improving as the minutes have gone by," Flick told Movistar Plus.
"Nobody knows how this new Champions League will work but it is always good to have a good goal difference.
"I'm happy with Raphinha who played really well but we can't talk about just one player, the most important is to play as a team. Raphinha can only play this well if his teammates play well too."
In scoring twice, Lewandowski became only the second player to net 50 Champions League goals after turning 30, following Cristiano Ronaldo.