Football

Barcelona 7-0 Real Valladolid, La Liga: Raphinha Hails Blaugrana After Statement Win

Hansi Flick's Barcelona already possess a four-point cushion at the top of the La Liga table after also recording victories over Valencia, Athletic Bilbao and Rayo Vallecano

raphinha-footballer
Raphinha scored his first senior hat-trick on Saturday
info_icon

Barcelona forward Raphinha believes the team have laid down a statement of their intent by starting the season with four straight wins in La Liga. (More Football News)

Raphinha scored the first hat-trick of his career and also delivered two assists on Saturday, as Barca crushed Real Valladolid 7-0 at Camp Nou.

Hansi Flick's side already possess a four-point cushion at the top of the table after also recording victories over Valencia, Athletic Bilbao and Rayo Vallecano.

Raphinha believes their results have demonstrated the club got things right in the transfer market, telling Movistar: "Today's game has shown that there is no need for anyone else to come. We are very happy because of that.

"We are in very good shape. The team is working hard. Today's result shows what we are working for. 

"We saw that the coach was on the sidelines asking for more goals and that's our mentality.

"We are hungry and want to score as many goals as we can. When we are dominant like we have been, the best way to respect our rivals is not taking the foot off the gas."

Raphinha was one of the players who faced criticism during Barca's trophyless 2023-24 campaign and was rumoured to be on his way out ahead of the new season.

The Blaugrana again battled financial restrictions throughout the window, allowing Ilkay Gundogan to leave in order to secure the registration of new arrival Dani Olmo.

With his future now certain, Raphinha is keen to nail down a starting spot and contribute on a regular basis.

"I don't know if today's was my best game, but it's certainly among my best. I will try to play even better and as much as I can," the Brazilian said.

"I'm very happy to be able to help the team. I feel good. I knew that this season would be very important for me. I'm looking for my best version to help my team-mates and be more confident."

