PSG boss calls Pedri “Harry Potter” for his magical midfield influence
PSG have four straight UCL wins, including a 5-0 final win over Inter
Pedri made 20 line-breaking passes vs Newcastle -- most by any midfielder on matchday 1
Luis Enrique jokingly labelled Pedri as "Harry Potter" as Paris Saint-Germain prepare to take on Barcelona in the Champions League.
Following a 4-0 win over Atalanta to start their title defence, PSG have won their last four Champions League games by a combined scoreline of 12-1, and the previous two by 9-0 combined (also 5-0 v Inter in last season's final).
Only one team has ever won three consecutive games in the Champions League by four or more goals, with that feat also being by the Parisiens between October and November 2017.
Pedri, meanwhile, made a game-high 20 line-breaking passes in Barcelona's win at Newcastle on MD1 – four of which broke the opposition's defensive line. These were both the most by any midfielder in a match in the opening round of the current Champions League campaign.
Luis Enrique hopes he can keep the Spanish midfielder quiet on Wednesday, but understands that it is easier said than done.
"I think Pedri knows me very well, he knows very well what we did in the national team," said Luis Enrique.
"For me, Pedri is, without a doubt, Harry Potter. I hope he doesn't bring his magic wand tomorrow.
"We'll do our best to keep him involved as little as possible. But he'll be involved because Barca isn't just him, it's also Frenkie De Jong in midfield, [Pau] Cubarsi at the back, and Lamine Yamal. It's a whole host of top-level players.
"But the match presents a special motivation. It's difficult to win against a team that is very good at controlling the ball. They had very good results last year, and they are having a good season this year."
Barcelona and PSG are meeting for the 16th time in European competition, with the two sides separated by just one victory across the previous 15 (six wins for Barca, five for PSG, and four draws).
And PSG have won their last two games away to Barcelona, both by 4-1 scorelines in the Champions League (February 2021 and April 2024). Another win on Wednesday would see them become the first team ever to win three consecutive away games against the Blaugrana in major European competition.
Luis Enrique was also full of praise for his counterpart Hansi Flick, who has helped Barcelona make an unbeaten start to the season.
"I've loved him since the beginning and for what he's done for this team," added Luis Enrique.
"He attacks, he knows how to defend very well, he adapts to all game situations. I love watching this team play. I watch all of Barca's matches and I love it. I'm a Barca fan and their matches entertain me a lot."