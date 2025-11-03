PSG Vs Bayern Munich Live Streaming, UEFA Champions League 2025-26: When And Where To Watch UCL Match On TV & Online

PSG Vs Bayern Munich Live Streaming: Paris Saint-Germain welcome Bundesliga high-flyers, Bayern Munich to the Parc des Princes. Know when and where to watch UEFA Champions League 2025-26 matchday 4 clash live

Marquinhos
PSG skipper Marquinhos.
  • PSG take on Bayern in the UCL 2025-26 match in midweek

  • Bayern, PSG are both undefeated in the Champions League so far

  • Luis Enrique's side are the current holders of the Champions League

Reigning holders, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) take on Bayern Munich in what promises to be a mouthwatering contest between two electric teams in matchweek 4 of the UEFA Champions League 2025-26. The match will be played on Wednesday, November 5 (IST).

Luis Enrique’s side have begun their title defense in tremendous fashion, by winning every single one of their game so far. They lead the UCL points table with 9 points, and with home advantage, go in as favourites against their Bundesliga opponent.

As for Bayern, Vincent Kompany's side are undefeated this campaign, both domestically and in Europe. They have dispatched the likes of Chelsea, Pafos and Club Brugge and will eye another victory against PSG.

Head-to-Head:

  • Total games – 15

  • PSG won – 7

  • Bayern won – 8

  • Matches drawn – 0

PSG vs Bayern Munich, UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Live Streaming

When and where will the PSG vs Bayern Munich, UEFA Champions League match take place?

The PSG vs Bayern Munich, UEFA Champions League match will take place on Wednesday, November 5 at the Parc des Princes. The kick-off will be at 1:30 a.m. IST.

Where to watch PSG vs Bayern Munich, UEFA Champions League match in India?

The PSG vs Bayern Munich, UEFA Champions League match will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network. Moreover, catch the live streaming of the UCL match on the SonyLiv app and website.

