Real Sociedad's Igor Zubeldia, right, challenges Barcelona's Ferran Torres during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between FC Barcelona and Real Sociedad at the Lluis Companys Olympic Stadium in Barcelona, Spain.
Barcelona's Ferran Torres, left, falls on the pitch past Real Sociedad's Duje Caleta-Car during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between FC Barcelona and Real Sociedad at the Lluis Companys Olympic Stadium in Barcelona, Spain.
Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski, center, tries control the ball challenged by Real Sociedad's Duje Caleta-Car during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between FC Barcelona and Real Sociedad at the Lluis Companys Olympic Stadium in Barcelona, Spain.
Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski, right, celebrates with Lamine Yamal scoring his side's 2nd goal during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between FC Barcelona and Real Sociedad at the Lluis Companys Olympic Stadium in Barcelona, Spain.
Barcelona's Marcus Rashford, center, dribbles the ball during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between FC Barcelona and Real Sociedad at the Lluis Companys Olympic Stadium in Barcelona, Spain.
Barcelona's Marcus Rashford, right, congrats Barcelona's Jules Kounde after their side first goal during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between FC Barcelona and Real Sociedad at the Lluis Companys Olympic Stadium in Barcelona, Spain.
Barcelona's Jules Kounde (23) scores his side's first goal during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between FC Barcelona and Real Sociedad at the Lluis Companys Olympic Stadium in Barcelona, Spain.
Real Sociedad's Alvaro Odriozola, right, is congratulated after scoring his side's opening goal during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between FC Barcelona and Real Sociedad at the Lluis Companys Olympic Stadium in Barcelona, Spain.
Real Sociedad's Benat Turrientes, left, and Barcelona's Frenkie de Jong compete for the ball during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between FC Barcelona and Real Sociedad at the Lluis Companys Olympic Stadium in Barcelona, Spain.
Barcelona's Marcus Rashford, center, goes for the ball followed by Real Sociedad's Goncalo Guedes during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between FC Barcelona and Real Sociedad at the Lluis Companys Olympic Stadium in Barcelona, Spain.