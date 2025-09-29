Football

Barcelona 2-1 Real Sociedad: Lamine Yamal, Robert Lewandowski Goals Continue Barca's Winning Run

Lamine Yamal needed only a minute to make an impact in his return to action after an injury. Yamal came off the bench in the second half and set up Robert Lewandowski’s 59th-minute go-ahead goal in Barcelona’s 2-1 win against Real Sociedad in the Spanish league on Sunday. The fifth win in a row for the Catalan club across all competitions moved Barcelona to the top of the Spanish league, one point ahead of Real Madrid, which was crushed 5-2 by Atletico Madrid on Saturday.

P
Photo Webdesk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Spain soccer La Liga 2025-26 FC Barcelona vs Real Sociedad_Igor Zubeldia
La Liga 2025-26: FC Barcelona vs Real Sociedad | Photo: AP/Joan Monfort

Real Sociedad's Igor Zubeldia, right, challenges Barcelona's Ferran Torres during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between FC Barcelona and Real Sociedad at the Lluis Companys Olympic Stadium in Barcelona, Spain.

2/10
Spain soccer La Liga 2025-26 FC Barcelona vs Real Sociedad_Ferran Torres
La Liga 2025-26: FC Barcelona vs Real Sociedad | Photo: AP/Joan Monfort

Barcelona's Ferran Torres, left, falls on the pitch past Real Sociedad's Duje Caleta-Car during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between FC Barcelona and Real Sociedad at the Lluis Companys Olympic Stadium in Barcelona, Spain.

3/10
Spain soccer La Liga 2025-26 FC Barcelona vs Real Sociedad_
La Liga 2025-26: FC Barcelona vs Real Sociedad | Photo: AP/Joan Monfort

Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski, center, tries control the ball challenged by Real Sociedad's Duje Caleta-Car during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between FC Barcelona and Real Sociedad at the Lluis Companys Olympic Stadium in Barcelona, Spain.

4/10
Spain soccer La Liga 2025-26 FC Barcelona vs Real Sociedad_Robert Lewandowski
La Liga 2025-26: FC Barcelona vs Real Sociedad | Photo: AP/Joan Monfort

Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski, right, celebrates with Lamine Yamal scoring his side's 2nd goal during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between FC Barcelona and Real Sociedad at the Lluis Companys Olympic Stadium in Barcelona, Spain.

5/10
Spain soccer La Liga 2025-26 FC Barcelona vs Real Sociedad_Marcus Rashford
La Liga 2025-26: FC Barcelona vs Real Sociedad | Photo: AP/Joan Monfort

Barcelona's Marcus Rashford, center, dribbles the ball during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between FC Barcelona and Real Sociedad at the Lluis Companys Olympic Stadium in Barcelona, Spain.

6/10
Spain soccer La Liga 2025-26 FC Barcelona vs Real Sociedad_Jules Kounde
La Liga 2025-26: FC Barcelona vs Real Sociedad | Photo: AP/Joan Monfort

Barcelona's Marcus Rashford, right, congrats Barcelona's Jules Kounde after their side first goal during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between FC Barcelona and Real Sociedad at the Lluis Companys Olympic Stadium in Barcelona, Spain.

7/10
Spain soccer La Liga 2025-26 FC Barcelona vs Real Sociedad_Jules Kounde
La Liga 2025-26: FC Barcelona vs Real Sociedad | Photo: AP/Joan Monfort

Barcelona's Jules Kounde (23) scores his side's first goal during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between FC Barcelona and Real Sociedad at the Lluis Companys Olympic Stadium in Barcelona, Spain.

8/10
Spain soccer La Liga 2025-26 FC Barcelona vs Real Sociedad_Alvaro Odriozola
La Liga 2025-26: FC Barcelona vs Real Sociedad | Photo: AP/Joan Monfort

Real Sociedad's Alvaro Odriozola, right, is congratulated after scoring his side's opening goal during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between FC Barcelona and Real Sociedad at the Lluis Companys Olympic Stadium in Barcelona, Spain.

9/10
Spain soccer La Liga 2025-26 FC Barcelona vs Real Sociedad_ Benat Turrientes
La Liga 2025-26: FC Barcelona vs Real Sociedad | Photo: AP/Joan Monfort

Real Sociedad's Benat Turrientes, left, and Barcelona's Frenkie de Jong compete for the ball during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between FC Barcelona and Real Sociedad at the Lluis Companys Olympic Stadium in Barcelona, Spain.

10/10
Spain soccer La Liga 2025-26 FC Barcelona vs Real Sociedad_Marcus Rashford
La Liga 2025-26: FC Barcelona vs Real Sociedad | Photo: AP/Joan Monfort

Barcelona's Marcus Rashford, center, goes for the ball followed by Real Sociedad's Goncalo Guedes during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between FC Barcelona and Real Sociedad at the Lluis Companys Olympic Stadium in Barcelona, Spain.

