Football

Barcelona 2-1 Real Sociedad: Lamine Yamal, Robert Lewandowski Goals Continue Barca's Winning Run

Lamine Yamal needed only a minute to make an impact in his return to action after an injury. Yamal came off the bench in the second half and set up Robert Lewandowski’s 59th-minute go-ahead goal in Barcelona’s 2-1 win against Real Sociedad in the Spanish league on Sunday. The fifth win in a row for the Catalan club across all competitions moved Barcelona to the top of the Spanish league, one point ahead of Real Madrid, which was crushed 5-2 by Atletico Madrid on Saturday.