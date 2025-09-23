Football

Marseille 1-0 Paris Saint-Germain, Ligue 1 2025-26: Nayef Aguerd Wins It For Hosts

Marseille beat Paris Saint-Germain 1-0 to snap a 12-game home losing streak against the reigning champions and knock them off the top of Ligue 1 on Monday (September 22, 2025). In a game that was rescheduled after storm warnings in the south of France on Sunday, Marseille took the lead after just five minutes and never looked like relinquishing it. Nayef Aguerd jumped highest for a cross and goalkeeper Lucas Chevalier came out and missed, allowing the Moroccan center back to nod the ball into the empty net. PSG had most of the possession but the home side was more dangerous and was unlucky to go in only one up at half-time. Amine Gouiri's shot crashed off the crossbar after 25 minutes and seconds later another goal was ruled out for offside. The second half was a repeat of the first with PSG having most of the ball but unable to break down a stuffy Marseille defense, for whom keeper Geronimo Rulli excelled.