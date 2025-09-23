Football

Marseille 1-0 Paris Saint-Germain, Ligue 1 2025-26: Nayef Aguerd Wins It For Hosts

Marseille beat Paris Saint-Germain 1-0 to snap a 12-game home losing streak against the reigning champions and knock them off the top of Ligue 1 on Monday (September 22, 2025). In a game that was rescheduled after storm warnings in the south of France on Sunday, Marseille took the lead after just five minutes and never looked like relinquishing it. Nayef Aguerd jumped highest for a cross and goalkeeper Lucas Chevalier came out and missed, allowing the Moroccan center back to nod the ball into the empty net. PSG had most of the possession but the home side was more dangerous and was unlucky to go in only one up at half-time. Amine Gouiri's shot crashed off the crossbar after 25 minutes and seconds later another goal was ruled out for offside. The second half was a repeat of the first with PSG having most of the ball but unable to break down a stuffy Marseille defense, for whom keeper Geronimo Rulli excelled.

League One: Marseille vs Paris Saint-Germain
League One: Paris Saint-Germain vs Marseille | Photo: AP/Philippe Magoni

Marseille players celebrate their victory at the French League One soccer match between Marseille and Paris Saint-Germain at Orange Velodrome in Marseille, France.

League One: Paris Saint-Germain vs Marseille
League One: Marseille vs Paris Saint-Germain | Photo: AP/Philippe Magoni

Marseille fans cheer their team after the French League One soccer match between Marseille and Paris Saint-Germain at Orange Velodrome in Marseille, France.

France Soccer League One: Marseille vs Paris Saint-Germain
France Soccer League One: Paris Saint-Germain vs Marseille | Photo: AP/Philippe Magoni

PSG's Lee Kang-in, left, challenges for the ball with Marseille's Bilal Nadir during the French League One soccer match between Marseille and Paris Saint-Germain at Orange Velodrome in Marseille, France.

France Soccer League One: Paris Saint-Germain vs Marseille
France Soccer League One: Marseille vs Paris Saint-Germain | Photo: AP/Philippe Magoni

PSG's Warren Zaire-Emery, left, challenges for the ball with Marseille's Emerson Palmieri during the French League One soccer match between Marseille and Paris Saint-Germain at Orange Velodrome in Marseille, France.

French League One soccer match: Marseille vs Paris Saint-Germain
French League One soccer match: Paris Saint-Germain vs Marseille | Photo: AP/Philippe Magoni

Marseille fans light up flares during the French League One soccer match between Marseille and Paris Saint-Germain at Orange Velodrome in Marseille, France.

French League One soccer match: Paris Saint-Germain vs Marseille
French League One soccer match: Marseille vs Paris Saint-Germain | Photo: AP/Philippe Magoni

PSG's Warren Zaire-Emery kicks the ball ahead of Marseille's Emerson Palmieri during the French League One soccer match between Marseille and Paris Saint-Germain at Orange Velodrome in Marseille, France.

French League One soccer: Marseille vs Paris Saint-Germain
French League One soccer: Paris Saint-Germain vs Marseille | Photo: AP/Philippe Magoni

PSG's Warren Zaire-Emery, left, challenges for the ball with Marseille's Igor Paixao during the French League One soccer match between Marseille and Paris Saint-Germain at Orange Velodrome in Marseille, France.

French League One soccer: Paris Saint-Germain vs Marseille
French League One soccer: Marseille vs Paris Saint-Germain | Photo: AP/Philippe Magoni

Marseille's Mason Greenwood controls the ball in the air during the French League One soccer match between Marseille and Paris Saint-Germain at Orange Velodrome in Marseille, France.

French Ligue 1 2025-26: Marseille vs Paris Saint-Germain
French Ligue 1 2025-26: Paris Saint-Germain vs Marseille | Photo: AP/Philippe Magoni

PSG's goalkeeper Lucas Chevalier, centre, in action during the French League One soccer match between Marseille and Paris Saint-Germain at Orange Velodrome in Marseille, France.

French Ligue 1 2025-26: Paris Saint-Germain vs Marseille
French Ligue 1 2025-26: Marseille vs Paris Saint-Germain | Photo: AP/Philippe Magoni

Marseille's Amine Gouiri, left, challenges for the ball with PSG's Illya Zabarnyi during the French League One soccer match between Marseille and Paris Saint-Germain at Orange Velodrome in Marseille, France.

