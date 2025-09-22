Barca made it three straight victories in all competitons
Ferran Torres scored a brace with Dani Olmo too adding a goal
Flick opted to change up his attack after Thursday's 2-1 win at Newcastle United
Ferran Torres scored twice as Barcelona made it three straight wins in all competitions with a comfortable 3-0 victory over Getafe at the Estadi Johan Cruyff on Sunday.
Hansi Flick's side were once again unable to play at Camp Nou as they await permission to host games at their renovated stadium, meaning they had to stage a second straight match at the 6,000-capacity home of Barcelona B.
But as in last week's 6-0 rout of Valencia, the Blaugrana looked perfectly at home as Dani Olmo also scored in a convincing win over Jose Bordalas' visitors, who had started the season with three wins in four games.
Barca scored a wonderful goal from their first real attack in the 15th minute. Raphinha's clever through-ball found Olmo, and the Spain international showed great awareness to backheel the ball into the path of Torres, who finished with aplomb.
Robert Lewandowski was close to turning Pedri's centre in for 2-0, but the Blaugrana did have daylight in the 34th minute as Raphinha's flick released Torres in behind, allowing him to give David Soria the eyes and pick out the bottom-left corner.
Getafe, who did not have a single shot in the first half, improved early in the second period as Javi Munoz's volley was flicked wide, but Barca put the contest beyond them in the 62nd minute.
Their midweek Champions League hero Marcus Rashford, who replaced Raphinha at half-time, cut the ball back from the right for Olmo to slot into an unguarded net.
Soria prevented Olmo from adding another soon afterwards, but that stop proved irrelevant as Barca drew within two points of pacesetters Real Madrid at the summit.
Data Debrief: Torres enjoys Flick role
Flick opted to change up his attack after Thursday's 2-1 win at Newcastle United, with Rashford replaced by Torres, while teenage sensation Lamine Yamal was still out injured.
Torres rewarded the German's faith with two goals, with that brace taking him to 23 goals in 51 appearances under Flick.
Only under Xavi (25 goals in 113 appearances) has he scored more goals under the same manager in his club career, having also netted 16 times in 43 games under Pep Guardiola at Manchester City.
Having assisted Torres' opener with a delicate backheel, Olmo later got on the scoresheet himself, registering a goal and an assist in the same game for the first time in his Barca career, in 45 matches.