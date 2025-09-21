Barcelona Vs Getafe Live Score, La Liga Updates: Early Booking
Mario Martin launches himself into Jules Kounde on the edge of the box and goes straight into the ref's book. Free-kick awarded for that foul but Raphinha shoots it wide.
Barcelona 0-0 Getafe 4'
Kick-off at the Johan Cruyff stadium as Barca get things underway against Getafe in the La Liga 2025-26 fixture.
Barcelona 0-0 Getafe 1'
Predicted Barcelona starting XI: J Garcia; Kounde, E Garcia, Araujo, Martin; De Jong, Pedri; Raphinha, Olmo, Rashford; Torres
Predicted Espanyol starting XI: Soria; Dakonam, Abqar, Duarte; Femenia, Martin, Milla, Arambarri, Rico; Mayoral, Liso
Total matches: 46
Barcelona won: 31
Getafe won: 4
Draws: 11
One can watch the Barcelona vs Getafe, La Liga 2025-26 match at 12:30am IST. You can live stream this match live on FanCode.