Hello and welcome to the live coverage of matchday 5 in the La Liga 2025-26 season, as Barcelona take on Getafe at the Estadi Johan Cruyff on Monday (IST), September 22. It will be an interesting contest between the two sides. The Catalans are currently unbeaten in the new season and will be keen on continuing their form. As for their rivals, Getafe CF have lost one of their four LaLiga games but have looked good in the new season. Catch the live scores from the Spanish football league match at the Estadi Johan Cruyff Stadium in Barcelona, right here

LIVE UPDATES

22 Sept 2025, 12:35:24 am IST Barcelona Vs Getafe Live Score, La Liga Updates: Early Booking Mario Martin launches himself into Jules Kounde on the edge of the box and goes straight into the ref's book. Free-kick awarded for that foul but Raphinha shoots it wide. Barcelona 0-0 Getafe 4'

22 Sept 2025, 12:31:38 am IST Barcelona Vs Getafe Live Score, La Liga Updates: KO Kick-off at the Johan Cruyff stadium as Barca get things underway against Getafe in the La Liga 2025-26 fixture. Barcelona 0-0 Getafe 1'

22 Sept 2025, 12:00:25 am IST Barcelona Vs Getafe Live Score, La Liga Updates: Hansi Flick's Pre-match Thoughts Flick: "Ferran and Lewandowski starting? I am completely convinced about this. Both players are very important to us. It’s great to have them together on the pitch." pic.twitter.com/ZYz36qRyFn — Barça Universal (@BarcaUniversal) September 21, 2025

21 Sept 2025, 11:32:59 pm IST Barcelona Vs Getafe Live Score, La Liga Updates: Predicted XIs Predicted Barcelona starting XI: J Garcia; Kounde, E Garcia, Araujo, Martin; De Jong, Pedri; Raphinha, Olmo, Rashford; Torres Predicted Espanyol starting XI: Soria; Dakonam, Abqar, Duarte; Femenia, Martin, Milla, Arambarri, Rico; Mayoral, Liso

21 Sept 2025, 11:20:11 pm IST Barcelona Vs Getafe Live Score, La Liga Updates: H2H Total matches: 46

Barcelona won: 31

Getafe won: 4

Draws: 11