FC Barcelona Vs Getafe LIVE Score, La Liga: Marcus Rashford Starts On The Bench - Check Starting XIs

FC Barcelona Vs Getafe LIVE, La Liga: Hansi Flick's side will look to continue their winning momentum against Getafe. Catch the live scores from the Spanish football league match at the Estadi Johan Cruyff Stadium in Barcelona, right here

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Champions League 2025-26: Newcastle United vs FC Barcelona
Champions League 2025-26: FC Barcelona vs Newcastle United | Photo: AP/Jon Super
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of matchday 5 in the La Liga 2025-26 season, as Barcelona take on Getafe at the Estadi Johan Cruyff on Monday (IST), September 22. It will be an interesting contest between the two sides. The Catalans are currently unbeaten in the new season and will be keen on continuing their form. As for their rivals, Getafe CF have lost one of their four LaLiga games but have looked good in the new season. Catch the live scores from the Spanish football league match at the Estadi Johan Cruyff Stadium in Barcelona, right here
LIVE UPDATES

Barcelona Vs Getafe Live Score, La Liga Updates: Early Booking

Mario Martin launches himself into Jules Kounde on the edge of the box and goes straight into the ref's book. Free-kick awarded for that foul but Raphinha shoots it wide.

Barcelona 0-0 Getafe 4'

Barcelona Vs Getafe Live Score, La Liga Updates: KO

Kick-off at the Johan Cruyff stadium as Barca get things underway against Getafe in the La Liga 2025-26 fixture.

Barcelona 0-0 Getafe 1'

Barcelona Vs Getafe Live Score, La Liga Updates: Hansi Flick's Pre-match Thoughts

Barcelona Vs Getafe Live Score, La Liga Updates: Starting XIs

Barcelona Vs Getafe Live Score, La Liga Updates: Predicted XIs

Predicted Barcelona starting XI: J Garcia; Kounde, E Garcia, Araujo, Martin; De Jong, Pedri; Raphinha, Olmo, Rashford; Torres

Predicted Espanyol starting XI: Soria; Dakonam, Abqar, Duarte; Femenia, Martin, Milla, Arambarri, Rico; Mayoral, Liso

Barcelona Vs Getafe Live Score, La Liga Updates: H2H

  • Total matches: 46

  • Barcelona won: 31

  • Getafe won: 4

  • Draws: 11

Barcelona Vs Getafe Live Score, La Liga Updates: Streaming Info

One can watch the Barcelona vs Getafe, La Liga 2025-26 match at 12:30am IST. You can live stream this match live on FanCode.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India vs Pakistan Highlights, T20 Asia Cup 2025, Super Four: IND Win By 6 Wickets And 7 Balls To Spare

  2. Saim Ayub’s Poor Batting Form Raises Big Questions Before India Vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Clash

  3. India Vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025 Super Four: High-Stakes Dubai Clash Amid Drama And Billion-Rupee Rivalry

  4. India Vs Pakistan: Pycroft Has Done Nothing Wrong, Says R Ashwin As He Slams PCB 'Drama'

  5. India Vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025 Super Four: Three Key Battles To Watch Out For In IND Vs PAK Clash

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Jasmine Paolini Downs Jessica Pegula As Italy Retain Billie Jean King Cup Title

  2. Billie Jean King Cup: Italy Ride On Paolini's Heroics To Reach Final

  3. Billie Jean King Cup: Paolini And Italy's Comeback Heroics Seal Final Spot

  4. Billie Jean King Cup 2025: Jessica Pegula, Taylor Townsend Lead USA To Doubles Semi-Final

  5. Laver Cup 2025: Watching Carlos Alcaraz Is 'A Real Treat', Says Roger Federer

Badminton News

  1. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Highlights, China Masters Final: Indian Pair Goes Down In Straight Games

  3. China Masters 2025: Satwik-Chirag Sail Into The Final With Win Over Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi

  4. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ren-Xie, China Masters 2025: Indian Duo Breezes Into Semi-Finals

  5. PV Sindhu Vs An Se Young, China Masters 2025: Indian Shuttler Suffers Straight-Game Loss In Quarter-Final

Trending Stories

National News

  1. PM Modi To Address Nation At 5 PM Today, September 21

  2. Sassoon Dock: Mumbai’s Oldest Fishing Harbour Faces A Storm

  3. PM’s Principal Secretary Urges Indian Professionals Abroad to Return Amid H-1B Visa Hike

  4. Vaishnaw Marks Bullet Train Tunnel Breakthrough, Confirms Phase One Launch In 2027

  5. The Heat Is On: Textile Exporters And Workers Await Government Action

Entertainment News

  1. Nishaanchi Review | A Small-Town Masala Carnival From Kashyap’s Filmy Heart

  2. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  3. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  4. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  5. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

US News

  1. Immigration Attorneys, Companies Tell H-1B Visa Holders To Return To US Immediately Or Risk Getting Stranded

  2. US Vetoes Security Council Resolution Demanding Immediate Gaza Ceasefire, Hostage Release

  3. Trump Asks Britain To Call Out Military To Control Its Borders

  4. Trump Claims Credit for India-Pakistan Ceasefire Again, Calls It One of Seven Conflicts He Settled

  5. Jimmy Kimmel Taken Off Air Over Charlie Kirk Comments, ‘Kimmel Has Zero Talent’, Says Trump

World News

  1. The New Faces of Power: Who Are the Five Contenders Voted by Gen Z for Nepal’s Interim PM?

  2. Trump Warns Afghanistan Of 'Bad Things' If Bagram Air Base Not Returned To US

  3. Nepal Gen Z Protests: The Revolution Will Be Memefied

  4. Immigration Attorneys, Companies Tell H-1B Visa Holders To Return To US Immediately Or Risk Getting Stranded

  5. PM’s Principal Secretary Urges Indian Professionals Abroad to Return Amid H-1B Visa Hike

Latest Stories

  1. Kolkata Weather Today: Light Rain and Thunderstorms Continue

  2. How The Nepal Gen Z Protests Challenge Corruption, Nepotism And Power

  3. Nepal's Political Journey: Monarchy, Democracy And Everything In Between

  4. From Streets to Screens: How Nepal’s Gen Z Toppled a Government on Discord

  5. Curse Of The Cusecs: How Punjab Floods Washed Away Lives And Homes Within Minutes

  6. India Vs Oman, Asia Cup: Arshdeep Reaches 100 T20I Wickets As IND Beat OMA By 21 Runs

  7. Trump Proclamation Sets USD 100,000 Fee for H-1B Visa Sponsorship, Raising Concerns for Indian Tech Workers

  8. Weekly Horoscope For September 21-27, 2025: Career Growth and Shifts Await Gemini, Virgo and Capricorn