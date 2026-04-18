Atletico Madrid Vs Real Sociedad Live Streaming, Copa Del Rey 2025-26 Final: When, Where To Watch; Check Head-To-Head

With Antoine Griezmann chasing his first domestic title with the club since 2014 and the presence of the clinical former Manchester City forward Julian Alvarez leading the line, the Rojiblancos enter as slight favorites

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Atletico Madrid Vs Real Sociedad, Copa Del Rey Final Preview
Alexander Sorloth scored four against Real Sociedad. Photo: File photo
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Copa Del Rey 2025-26 final takes place tonight in Seville

  • Atletico Madrid takes on Real Sociedad

  • Full preview, head-to-head and live streaming

The Copa del Rey 2025-26 Final takes place stage tonight at the Estadio de La Cartuja in Seville, giving both the finalists Atletico Madrid and Real Sociedad, their first shot at title this season.

This competition is perhaps the most important trophy in Spain after La Liga and this year and tonight either of the two clubs' 5+ year wait of a silverware will come to an end.

For Diego Simeone’s side, this is a chance to end a 5-year trophy drought and they arrive with full confidence, riding high after a stunning midweek victory over Barcelona in the UEFA Champions League quarter-final.

With Antoine Griezmann chasing his first domestic title with the club since 2014 and the presence of the clinical former Manchester City forward Julian Alvarez leading the line, the Rojiblancos enter as slight favorites.

However, their opponents Real Sociedad have had a good experience in this competition as they will be aiming for 4th fourth Copa Del Rey title.

Despite a 3-2 loss to Atleti in their last league meeting in last month, La Real possess a disciplined structure along with the creative threat of Mikel Oyarzabal. Sociedad’s efficiency on the counter could prove decisive.

Atletico has also been boosted with the availability of midfielder Pablo Barrios.

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Atletico Madrid Vs Real Sociedad Live Streaming, Copa Del Rey 2025-26 Final: Head-To-Head

Total Matches: 164

Atletico Madrid wins: 80

Real Sociedad wins: 46

Draws: 38

Atletico Madrid Vs Real Sociedad Live Streaming, Copa Del Rey 2025-26 Final: When & Where To Watch

The Atletico Madrid Vs Real Sociedad, Copa Del Rey 2025-26 Final can be live streamed on the FanCode app/website.

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