Atletico Madrid Vs Real Sociedad: La Real Win Fourth Copa Del Rey Title On Penalties In Seville
Real Sociedad beat Atlético Madrid 4–3 on penalties after a 2–2 draw in extra time in Seville to win their fourth Copa del Rey title, with goalkeeper Unai Marrero saving two early spot-kicks before Pablo Marín scored the winner. Ander Barrenetxea scored inside 14 seconds, the fastest Copa del Rey final goal, while Ademola Lookman and Mikel Oyarzabal put La Real in control before Julián Álvarez forced extra time. Under Pellegrino Matarazzo, La Real completed a stunning rise from near relegation in December to cup champions.
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