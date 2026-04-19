Atletico Madrid Vs Real Sociedad, Copa Del Rey Final: La Real Claim Fourth Title With Penalty Shootout Win

Real Sociedad's team players celebrate with the trophy after the Copa del Rey final soccer match between Atletico Madrid and Real Sociedad in Seville, Spain, early Sunday, April. 19, 2026. (AP Photo/Jose Breton)

Real Sociedad's team players celebrate with the trophy after the Copa del Rey final soccer match between Atletico Madrid and Real Sociedad in Seville, Spain, early Sunday, April. 19, 2026. (AP Photo/Jose Breton)