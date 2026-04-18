Atletico Madrid Vs Real Sociedad Live Score, Copa Del Rey Final: Griezmann Eyes Colchoneros Silverware Against Ex-Club

Atletico Madrid's players celebrate at the end of the Champions League quarter-final second leg match between Atletico Madrid and Barcelona in Madrid, Spain. Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez

Atletico Madrid Vs Real Sociedad Live, Copa Del Rey 2025-26 Final: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Copa del Rey 2025-26 final between Atletico Madrid and Real Sociedad at Estadio de La Cartuja in Seville, Spain on Sunday (April 19, 2026). In his own words, it's a "special match" for Antoine Griezmann, who is set to bid adieu to the Colchoneros and faces his former club Sociedad for a chance to add fresh silverware to his trophy cabinet. Atletico, who scraped through to the UEFA Champions League semi-finals earlier, seek to win the Spanish Cup for the 11th time, while La Real are eyeing a fourth title. Follow the live score and updates from the Spanish football summit match.

LIVE UPDATES

18 Apr 2026, 11:00:55 pm IST Atletico Madrid Vs Real Sociedad Live Score, Copa Del Rey Final: Start Time, Streaming The match kicks off at 12:30am IST. The Atletico Madrid vs Real Sociedad, Copa del Rey 2025-26 final will be live streamed on the FanCode app and website in India. It will not be telecast on any TV channel in the country.