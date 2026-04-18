Atletico Madrid Vs Real Sociedad Live Score, Copa Del Rey Final: Griezmann Eyes Colchoneros Silverware Against Ex-Club
Atletico Madrid Vs Real Sociedad Live Updates, Copa Del Rey 2025-26 Final: Atletico Madrid seek to win the Spanish Cup for the 11th time, while Real Sociedad are eyeing a fourth title. Follow the live score and updates from the football summit match in Seville
Atletico Madrid's players celebrate at the end of the Champions League quarter-final second leg match between Atletico Madrid and Barcelona in Madrid, Spain. Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez
Atletico Madrid Vs Real Sociedad Live, Copa Del Rey 2025-26 Final: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Copa del Rey 2025-26 final between Atletico Madrid and Real Sociedad at Estadio de La Cartuja in Seville, Spain on Sunday (April 19, 2026). In his own words, it's a "special match" for Antoine Griezmann, who is set to bid adieu to the Colchoneros and faces his former club Sociedad for a chance to add fresh silverware to his trophy cabinet. Atletico, who scraped through to the UEFA Champions League semi-finals earlier, seek to win the Spanish Cup for the 11th time, while La Real are eyeing a fourth title. Follow the live score and updates from the Spanish football summit match.
LIVE UPDATES
Atletico Madrid Vs Real Sociedad Live Score, Copa Del Rey Final: Start Time, Streaming
The match kicks off at 12:30am IST. The Atletico Madrid vs Real Sociedad, Copa del Rey 2025-26 final will be live streamed on the FanCode app and website in India. It will not be telecast on any TV channel in the country.
Atletico Madrid Vs Real Sociedad Live Score, Copa Del Rey Final: Hi Folks!
Hey everyone! Greetings and welcome to our coverage of the Copa del Rey final between Atletico Madrid and Real Sociedad. Stay with us for the build-up and live updates from the intriguing match.